Two historical Yorkshire attractions Castle Howard and Harewood House are preparing to welcome visitors for the coronation of King Charles III.

Whilst the building work started in 1699, the completion of Castle Howard took more than 100 years, spanning the lives of three Earls. The majority of the design was done by the 3rd Earl of Carlisle’s friend, dramatist John Vanbrugh.

The decoration of the Long Gallery by Tatham was the last part of the house to be completed in 1801-11. Further alterations were to be made when the attic pavilions at either end of the West Wing were removed during the refurbishment of the Chapel between 1870-1875. One of the most memorable visits in the history of Castle Howard Station took place on August 27, 1850, when Her Majesty Queen Victoria and Prince Albert stopped off at the historic house on their way to open the new Central Station in Newcastle and the Royal Border bridge at Berwick.

The Harewood estate was built in its present size by merging two adjacent estates, the Harewood Castle estate based on Harewood Castle and the Gawthorpe estate based on Gawthorpe Hall Manor House (not Gawthorpe Hall near Burnley). The combined estate was sold to the London merchant Sir John Cutler in 1696 and was passed on to the Boulter family when he died, who in turn sold it to the Lascelles in 1721 who built the house between 1759 and 1771.

Henry Lascelles, Viscount Lascelles, married Princess Mary in 1922, the only daughter of George V and after initially living in the nearby Goldsborough Hall, the couple moved permanently into Harewood House. During the Second World War, the house temporarily stood as a resident convalescent hospital, but by the late 1940s, the Princess Royal and her family had moved permanently back to Harewood, where the house and gardens were regularly opened to the public.

With both popular attractions having links with the Royal Family, it’s no surprise that they are both hosting celebrations for the upcoming coronation.

Castle Howard coronation celebrations

To celebrate the historic occasion, Castle Howard will be welcoming visitors to a royal themed exhibition in the Long Gallery and a traditional British Afternoon Tea in the Grecian Hall.

Included in the House and Gardens ticket are the Coronation Exhibition and you can make a specific booking for the Coronation Afternoon Tea.

From April 1, 2023 the Long Gallery at Castle Howard has been hosting an exhibition celebrating the King’s Coronation, featuring luxury peers’ robes worn to previous coronations.

The full set of Crown Jewels, exact replicas of the historic regalia used in the coronation itself, will also be available to see.

On May 1, 6 and 8, Castle Howard will also be hosting a Coronation Afternoon Tea in Grecian Hall, as well as a typical British day out where you can explore the grounds. The house’s head chef has produced an exquisite menu of sweet and savoury treats that include some of Yorkshire’s finest ingredients. Your ticket will also include access to the House and Gardens before your afternoon tea experience.

Tickets cost £55 for non-members and £36 for members.

Castle Howard will also be marking the coronation by getting involved in The Big Help Out on Monday, May 8 from 10am to 12pm and from 1pm to 3pm. This will be your opportunity to make more space for nature by lending a hand in building Bug Stately Homes during the bank holiday.

Visitors can help to create habitats and increase biodiversity by making a safe space for insects. Bug Stately Home building is a drop-in event led by the head of natural environment Guy Thallon and the volunteering manager Saskia Edwards.

There is no booking required for this and it takes place outside the grounds in the main Visitor Car Park and free to take part.

Harewood House coronation celebrations

As well as attending these events at the historic Harewood House, visitors can also learn about the venue’s royal connections with a special tour of the State Floor or enjoy a typically British afternoon tea.

Bank Holiday Weekends

Date: From Saturday, April 29 to Monday, May 1 and from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8 from 10am to 6pm

What’s on: Harewood will be decorated in all things royal on the Bank Holiday weekends and people can visit for royal-themed children’s activities, special menus in the cafes and Coronation screenings to view live as you pass through the Gallery and the Courtyard.

Crowning Glory: Harewood and the Coronation

Date: Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, July 2 from 11am to 4pm

What’s on: To celebrate the coronation, you can discover the story of Harewood’s relationship with this historic ceremony throughout the years, with the Lascelles family Coronation robes and other precious treasures from its historic collection on display in the Servant’s Hall.

Coronation After Tea

Date: Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, July 2 - 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 2.30pm and 3pm

What’s on: You can treat yourself to a royal afternoon tea at Harewood and experience the luxury life, relaxing on the south facing Terrace or in the Billiard Room with delicate finger sandwiches, homemade cakes and sweets served with a selection of teas or coffees and even add a glass of Champagne.

Coronation Rag Wreath

Date: Friday, May 5 from 10.30am to 1.30pm

What’s on: Celebrate the historic event of the year with your friends to create your very own red, white and blue rag wreath with Harewood friends at Yorkshire Blankets. Adult tickets cost £50 (pre-booking is required).

