Langlands Garden Centre revs up with the return of the Yorkshire Wolds Sports and SuperCar Show!

Get ready to ignite your passion for speed and style! Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe, a proud member of the British Garden Centres family, is thrilled to announce the return of the Yorkshire Wolds Sports and SuperCar Show on Sunday, September 1.

This event promises an unforgettable day of high-octane excitement, featuring a dazzling array of sports and supercars that will leave every car fan breathless.

Prepare to be captivated by the roar of powerful engines, the sleek lines of aerodynamic designs, and the sheer exhilaration that only these extraordinary vehicles can deliver. Whether you're a seasoned car enthusiast or simply looking for fun over the school holidays, this is an opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of speed and luxury that everyone will enjoy.

In addition to the thrilling car display, attendees can enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with live entertainment, delicious food, and fantastic shopping. Langlands Garden Centre will be open for business, offering a wide range of gardening essentials, delectable treats from the Farm Shop, and stylish fashion from Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Regatta.

The Yorkshire Wolds Sports and SuperCar Show is more than just a celebration of automotive excellence; it's also a chance to support a worthy cause. The event is free to attend but we ask for donations in aid of the British Heart Foundation which would gratefully be received.

To register your sports or supercar for the show, please visit https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/yorkshire-wolds-sports-and-supercar-show.