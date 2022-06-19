Amanda is to feature at Latitude Festival in Suffolk as part of a live cooking show on Sunday July 24, where she will aim to create “the perfect summer roast”.

She has been lined up as one of the event’s Guest Chefs alongside Gary Lineker, Judi Love and Georgina Hayden, and is tasked with creating a menu.

Amanda said: “I am excited to have been asked to design one of the first ever Guest Chef menus at Latitude Festival this year.

Amanda Owen will be featured at this year's Latitude Festival

“When I’m cooking for the family at home I like to make the most of the wonderful seasonal ingredients that are readily available in the shops and won’t break the bank.

“Where our food comes from is equally important to me, so I’m excited that the meat element of my menu will be lamb, born and reared at Ravenseat.

“I hope to create the perfect summer roast to go with what will be a great weekend of music and culture.”

