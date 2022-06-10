Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, confirmed the split of her and her husband of 22 years, Clive, on Instagram on Thursday, June 9.

Her post read: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“We continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children. We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.”

Clive and Amanda Owen, and one of their nine children Sidney, who is now 10. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

There were rumours spreading about the couple’s marriage since last October. They have been together since the mid-1990s, when Amanda, who grew up in Huddersfield, was working as a contract shepherd and was sent to Ravenseat Farm to collect a ram.

This became the home of the Owens and the filming location of their Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm.

The entire Owen family have been working on this show for seven years, so as news has surfaced about Amanda and Clive separating, fans of the show will be wondering whether they will both still be working on the show.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 said: “We respect the privacy of Amanda and Clive Owen at this time.

“They are very much a part of the Channel 5 family and we will continue to work with them in the future.”

Clive was divorced from his first wife and had two grown-up children at the time when they first met. He was the original tenant of Ravenseat, which is part of the Gunnerside sporting estate in Swaledale.

The couple have nine children between the ages of six and 21 who are all featured in their show Our Yorkshire Farm.

In November 2015, the Owen family appeared in an episode of Channel 5 show New Lives In The Wild UK with Ben Fogle. Their appearance resulted in them starring in their own documentary following the life of their farm, Our Yorkshire Farm.