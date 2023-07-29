The Yorkshire championship dog show returned to Harewood House over the weekend - here are the best photos from the event.

Thousands of dogs from across the country are currently competing for prestigious awards in Leeds this weekend. Leeds Championship Dog Show began at Harewood House on Friday, July 28, 2023 and around 9,000 dogs from 161 Kennel Club breeds are expected to participate.

The three-day event, which ends on Sunday, July 30, started with the Yorkshire Afghan Hound Society Championship, before Basset Hounds, Dachshunds and Springer Spaniels took centre stage in the grounds of the historic stately country home.

Another 11 shows, with a range of pedigree pooches who will be looking to impress the judges, are scheduled to take place over the weekend.

The event, which is a qualifier for the Crufts, is organised by the Leeds City and District Canine Association and has been held at Harewood House since 1982.

The pedigree dogs are judged based on a number of factors in the ring, including their temperaments. Judges also look to determine whether they are fit, healthy and happy dogs that are good examples of their breed, as they compete for ‘Best in Show’ prizes.

Today’s (July 29) line-up includes Bullmastiffs, Belgian Shepherds, West Highland White Terriers and Great Danes.

Here are some of the highlights from the first day of the event.

1 . Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 A competitor set their Dachshund for judging. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 Laura Merryweather from the Isle of Man with her Chinese Crested dog at the Harewood Dog Show. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 A competitor with her Afghan Hound at the Harewood Dog Show. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 Norwegian Elk Hounds wait patiently for their turn in the ring at the Harewood Dog Show. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales