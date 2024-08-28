Lights, Camera, Splash! North Yorkshire Water Park launches competition to recreate iconic movie scene

From Little Mermaid to Lara Croft – adventure seekers are encouraged to channel their favourite movie characters this summer. The best movie moments will win a group pass to the Water Park for any activity.

Have you ever watched a classic summer film and wished you could dive right into the fun?

North Yorkshire Water Park has launched an exciting competition which will reward visitors that recreate their favourite movie moments at the park this summer. Thrill-seekers simply need to take advantage of the wide range of water-and-land-based activities that are on offer and get creative with their cameras for a chance to win a group pass for them and their family or friends.

Whether that includes learning survival skills with bushcraft like in Cast Away, immersing yourself in a historic film with the WW1-themed escape room, or channeling your inner Lara Croft from Tomb Raider with the low ropes obstacles, there are plenty of opportunities and activities to choose from.

Filming at North Yorkshire Water Park

Maybe you want to feel the rush of adrenaline as you soar through the sky on the zipline like in Divergent, practice your archery skills like Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, or take on the puzzle rooms like the thrilling escapades in Jumanji.

With rock climbing, open water swimming, kayaking, cycling, sailing, windsurfing, pedalos, axe throwing, running tracks, and low ropes also on offer, North Yorkshire Water Park are encouraging visitors to get imaginative for their chance to win.

“We’re excited to roll out the red carpet for the next generation of movie stars with our new attractions this year,” says Gareth Davies, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park. “From our fresh new Aquaparks to Adventure Wood, there’s something new for everyone to enjoy! Summer is all about having fun, so we’re excited to launching this competition and see how creative our fellow adventure lovers can be as they enjoy the various facilities across the park!”

To enter the competition, simply recreate and film an iconic movie scene using the various activities at North Yorkshire Water Park and either upload it to social media and tag North Yorkshire Water Park or email your video to [email protected] - the best videos will earn an unforgettable day out for free!