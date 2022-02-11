LipService Theatre’s hilarious haunted house thriller is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre

LipService Theatre will perform Château Ghoul live at PAC on Saturday, March 26.

Written and produced by Maggie Fox and Sue Ryding, of LipService, Château Ghoul will be performed live at PAC on Saturday, March 26.

ChâteauGhoul is East Yorkshire’s go-to boutique hotel offering themed weekends.

Hosts Brian and Brenda Binns, or B&B as they are known, introduce a cornucopia of events: their supernatural sensation – Psychic Attraction, (like Fatal Attraction but without the rabbit), their Upcycling weekend, (not to be confused with the Tour de Yorkshire Lycra Festival), and the ever-popular 1970s Shanga Langa Waddy Ding Dong experience.

Guaranteed fun for all the family, the only trouble is – the guests keep dying.

Maggie and Sue have been writing and performing together since 1985, touring nationally and internationally.

They have written 20 original comedies for the stage and have twice won the Critics’ Award for Comedy and the Stage Door Award for Excellence.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Sue and Maggie are hilarious and so, so talented, we absolutely love having them perform at PAC and our audiences always enjoy their shows which guarantee laughs aplenty. We streamed their brilliant Withering Looks to our audiences during lockdown and it was such a hit. It is fantastic that we can finally welcome them back to the venue for a live stage show which is highly likely to sell-out, so I would recommend booking your tickets.”