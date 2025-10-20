Live at The Piece Hall 2026: Shed Seven's only headline show of next summer will be in Halifax

Shed Seven will perform a special one-off show in Halifax celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark 1996 album A Maximum High.

The band will perform the classic album in full at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Saturday June 6 – followed by a second set packed with their greatest hits.

This Halifax date will be Shed Seven’s only headline show of summer 2026.

They will be joined on the night by special guests Seb Lowe and The Guest List.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 24 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

A Maximum High was a defining moment for the band, reaching the UK Top 10 and selling more than 250,000 copies.

The album spawned five Top 40 singles – Where Have You Been Tonight?, Getting Better, Going For Gold, Bully Boy and On Standby – cementing Shed Seven’s place as one of the UK’s most loved live acts.

The same year, the band made chart history with Chasing Rainbows, released later in 1996, making them the only British band to achieve five Top 40 singles in the UK charts that year.

The last two years have been nothing short of extraordinary for Shed Seven. They achieved two Number One albums in 2024 – an incredible feat only 19 other acts have managed – and in September 2025 they were crowned Best Live Performer at the AIM Independent Music Awards, an accolade made even more special as it was voted for by the public.

Singer Rick Witter said: “We are looking forward to giving ' A Maximum High’ the birthday party it deserves. We’re especially excited to be revisiting some of the songs we haven’t played for decades. We hope that fans will come from far and wide to join us at this ‘one night only’ huge celebratory event.”

Fans are expected to travel from across the UK to be part of what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Shed Seven’s most successful and enduring record.

It is a welcome return to The Piece Hall’s iconic open-air courtyard for York’s indie heroes after a sold-out headline show at the historic Halifax venue in 2021.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “These announcements just keep “getter better”! It’s going to be quite the party when these Yorkshire heroes head back to our beautiful courtyard.

