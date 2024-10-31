Louise Minchin, Gaynor Faye, Christine Talbot and classic models Bernadette Gledhill, Annie Stirk and Rachel Peru join high profile Yorkshire women for Find Your Midlife Magic at Rudding Park Hotel

The Find Your Midlife Magic movement is gaining traction among the women of Yorkshire, with more than 200 guests attending its second annual day-long event, which took place earlier this month at Rudding Park Hotel, near Harrogate.

It was hosted by its founders, Yorkshire journalist and presenter Christine Talbot, model and body confidence activist Rachel Peru, classic model and events organiser Bernadette Gledhill, and classic model and pro-ageing campaigner Annie Stirk.

Speakers included Louise Minchin, Retirement Rebel Siobhan Daniels, and menopause and women’s wellbeing specialist Dr Jane Gilbert, all taking part in a day that placed navigating the middle years right at the top of the agenda, covering physical and mental health issues, style and body image, menopause, and coping with new life patterns.

Actor Gaynor Faye drew the raffle, and there were tips and transformations from celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton and twice British Hairdresser of the Year Robert Eaton, of Russell Eaton salons in Leeds and Barnsley.

Joe Browns provided the outfits for hosts and winners, and Harvey Nichols Leeds took care of the beauty tips and makeovers. Legacy, a Harrogate based company specialising in reworking jewellery, was a sponsor, as was Yorkshire-based motor company SG Petch.

Here are photos of some of the guests who attended – plus some of the highlights of the day. Photos by Kate Mallender Photography.

Christine Talbot, Rachel Peru, Gaynor Faye, Louise Minchin, Annie Stirk and Bernadette Gledhill at the Find Your Midlife Magic Day at Rudding Park Hotel.

1. The hosts joined by Gaynor Faye and Louise Minchin

Christine Talbot, Rachel Peru, Gaynor Faye, Louise Minchin, Annie Stirk and Bernadette Gledhill at the Find Your Midlife Magic Day at Rudding Park Hotel. Photo: Kate Mallender

L-R Melissa Levison & Victoria Reddington

2. Melissa Levison & Victoria Reddington

L-R Melissa Levison & Victoria Reddington Photo: Kate Mallender

L-R Catherine Godlington, Claire Ellis, Diane Bilinski & Janette Powell

3. Catherine Godlington, Claire Ellis, Diane Bilinski & Janette Powell

L-R Catherine Godlington, Claire Ellis, Diane Bilinski & Janette Powell Photo: Kate Mallender

Helen Chappelow

4. Helen Chappelow

Helen Chappelow Photo: Kate Mallender

