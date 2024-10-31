It was hosted by its founders, Yorkshire journalist and presenter Christine Talbot, model and body confidence activist Rachel Peru, classic model and events organiser Bernadette Gledhill, and classic model and pro-ageing campaigner Annie Stirk.

Speakers included Louise Minchin, Retirement Rebel Siobhan Daniels, and menopause and women’s wellbeing specialist Dr Jane Gilbert, all taking part in a day that placed navigating the middle years right at the top of the agenda, covering physical and mental health issues, style and body image, menopause, and coping with new life patterns.

Actor Gaynor Faye drew the raffle, and there were tips and transformations from celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton and twice British Hairdresser of the Year Robert Eaton, of Russell Eaton salons in Leeds and Barnsley.

Joe Browns provided the outfits for hosts and winners, and Harvey Nichols Leeds took care of the beauty tips and makeovers. Legacy, a Harrogate based company specialising in reworking jewellery, was a sponsor, as was Yorkshire-based motor company SG Petch.

Here are photos of some of the guests who attended – plus some of the highlights of the day. Photos by Kate Mallender Photography.

