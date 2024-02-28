The Lowedges Festival was unable to take place in 2023 for various reasons including a lack of volunteers to stage the event, which had historically been held in Greenhill Park.

However, it has been confirmed that the event will return but will take place at a new venue 400 yards from its original location, over the border in North Derbyshire.

It will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2024 and organisers have decided that they needed a sponsor and some funding to prevent another hiatus similar to last year, with local councillors finding £5,000 from Sheffield Council’s local area funding.

The event, known as Sheffield’s biggest free festival, has been running since 2009.

It has attracted up to 15,000 visitors every year.

Where will Lowedges Festival 2024 take place and what can visitors expect?

The new address of the festival is The Bowshaw Showground, Bowshaw Roundabout, S18 2GB.

Organisers have promised a bigger event this year that will be ‘double the size’ with a large car boot sale, a hot food stand, a farmers market, a big stage with reggae singers, birds of prey display, dancers and a lot more.