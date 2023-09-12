Following its popularity last year, the Marathon du Malton 10K will return to Yorkshire along with the race that includes gorging on food and drink along the race track.

Visit Malton announced the comeback of the popular 10K race which was inspired by France’s famous Marathon du Medoc, a 26-mile trail across the French wine region.

The Marathon du Malton event, also known as ‘Britain’s Tastiest 10K’, is Yorkshire’s mini-version; a food-filled 10K, starting and finishing in Malton’s stunning Market Place.

Those who take part in the race can enjoy the picturesque views of the North York Moors countryside while trying out a range of delicious locally-sourced food from producers hailing from Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

Marathon du Malton. (Pic credit: Phil Davies / Visit Malton)

The event will take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023 and will include three race options to complete the 10K course as well as a party atmosphere in the centre for spectators.

There are three ticket types available for the Marathon du Malton 10K: ‘The Malton 10K’, ‘Le Classique 10K’ and ‘L’escargot 10K’.

The Malton 10K is perfect for keen runners who just want to run; there are no food stops along the way to distract participants and the race starts at 10.45am.

The widely popular Le Classique race allows entrants to pace themselves and feast on the food and drink stops along the trail and it starts at 12.30pm.

Two attendees dressed as tacos at last year's event. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter / Visit Malton)

L’escargot 10K is ideal for those who are in the mood for a relaxed stroll while savouring the food and beverages available. Whether you want to bring your dog (while on a lead) along or your entire family, everyone is welcome at this race and it starts at 12.40pm.

Malton-based Talbot Hotel will also be cooking up a storm with a mini roast beef and Yorkshire pudding with horseradish.

Malton Brewery will also be serving their award-winning Yorkshire Pudding Beer to quench your thirst.

Participants will be encouraged to dress up in their favourite culinary delights. Malton’s finest artisan food producers will be attending including Master Patissier, Florian Poirot, who will be serving his famous hand-crafted macarons, while The Patisserie will be located on The Gallops to offer delectable brownies and almond tarts for those with a sweet tooth.

Two lobsters at last year's event. (Pic credit Richard Ponter / Visit Malton)

Head of Visit Malton, Mark Brayshaw, said: “This is not actually a marathon, it’s a stunning 10K course providing a food-filled day of fun, with some truly delicious food and drink stops along the way - so whether you’re a regular runner looking for a new 10K track to try and beat your PB, or you’re a foodie looking for a different kind of day out, the Marathon du Malton 10K course offers something for everyone! Book your tickets to Britain’s Tastiest 10K today!”