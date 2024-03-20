Middleton Railway was founded in 1758 and has been a heritage railway run by volunteers since 1960.

There has been coal activity in Middleton since the 13th century, in 1755, Richard Humble, built waggonways to help transport coal into Leeds which were a common mode of transport in the north east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first waggonway crossed the land that year and neighbours to riverside staithes at Thwaite Gate.

John Linkins, a Volunteer Liason Officer at Middleton Railway in Leeds. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

In 1757 he suggested building a waggonway towards Leeds and to ensure its permanence the owner of the site, Charles Branding, sought an official vote to implement an Act of Parliament, the first authorising the building of a railway.

The present-day Middleton Railway provides a fascinating journey through time through the heart of its industrial history. Having been in service for 266 years, the railway is considered to be the world’s oldest continuously working railway.

From January 2, 2024, it has been closed to the public for winter maintenance and will reopen for spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middleton Railway will be hosting an Easter Opening Weekend from Saturday, March 30 to Monday, April 1, 2024.

Visitors can step aboard one of the carriages which will be pulled by one of Middleton Railway’s historic steam engines and enjoy a ride down to Park Halt.

For each day of the weekend, passengers will have the opportunity to get off the train and explore Middleton Park, have a picnic and enjoy a stroll through the area. Alternatively they can stay onboard and return to Moor Road, where they can buy a cup of tea, coffee and light refreshments in the cafe. There will also be an Easter egg hunt taking place where you can take home your own egg.

On each day train services will be leaving Moor Road station at 10.30am, 11.10am, 11.50am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.10pm, 2.50pm and 3.30pm.