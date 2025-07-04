Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, this ain’t Texas. It’s Harrogate, of course, where the Great Yorkshire Show will kick off on Tuesday for four days of incredible beasts, magnificent tractors, fabulous food, shopping, music, celebrity chat – and fashion, with a catwalk every day of the four days at 1pm.

The fashion show will make a welcome return to the GYS stage, sponsored by country wear fashion brand Ariat, hosted by Christine Talbot, who will also be hosting her celebrity chat shows there.

Guests for that include TV presenters Helen Skelton and Matt Baker, Rob and Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm and Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet.

Chrtistine Talbot wears: Ariat Dovestone Dress, £120, and Skylar Trainer, £90, ahead of the Great Yorkshire Show 2025. Picture: James Hardisty.

For the first time, the fashion show will also be held on the Ariat GYS Stage, with famous faces appearing with the professional models. Farming YouTuber and TikTok star Joe Seels will be on the catwalk every day and radio presenter Georgey Spanswick will appear in Tuesday’s fashion show. Rob & Dave on Wednesday, and Peter Wright on Friday.

Show director Rachel Coates, fashion show producer Bernadette Gledhill and Christine took time out from all the preparations to take part in an exclusive shoot with photographer James Hardisty for The YP Magazine, wearing designs from Ariat.

“The Great Yorkshire Show for me is about dressing up,” says Rachel. “It’s part of the tradition, and because it's special. There’s been posh dresses and jackets for going for lunch, meeting friends, looking around the trade stands.

“There were the more practical mum clothes for when we would come with the kids but still dressed up, my daughters always in matching dresses. And there was the practical wear for when I was sat by the cows, which essentially would be jeans and T-shirts but definitely smarter than at home.

Bernadette wears Floral Leather Patch Cap, £35; Vagabond Shirt Duster, £85; Rodeo T-Shirt, £30; Whipstitch Bootcut Jeans, £90; Lucinda Belt, £40; Darlin Boot, £145. Rachel wears: Pocklington Blouse, £100; Katie Ultra Flare Stretch Jeans, £85; Selene Driving Shoe, £90; Hunter Belt, £50. Christine wears: Country Cap, £20; Langsett Sweater, £70; Millbrae Gilet, £135; Rosa Boot Cut Jeans, £85; Tilbury Caramel Suede Boot, £170. Picture: James Hardisty.

“But for all of these, whether it’s exhibiting, visiting, or now, as show director, planning what I'm going to wear is all part of the excitement of getting ready for the Great Yorkshire Show.”

Christine says: “I love the country style, which fits in so well with the GYS.

“I’m wearing several hats (probably literally) at this year’s GYS as host of both the celebrity chat shows and the fashion shows on the Ariat Great Yorkshire Show Stage. I’ll also be doing interviews for the YouTube channel, so there may be a few outfit changes every day.

“I tend to veer towards summer dresses for the chat shows and colourful is always good, so I don’t blend in with the grass-themed set.

Bernadette Gledhill, fashion show organiser and model, wears Bernadette wears Ariat Flora Duster, £55; Love West T-shirt, £30; Whipstitch Bootcut Jeans, £90; Lucinda Belt, £40; Darlin Boot, £145. Picture: James Hardisty.

“Flat shoes or trainers are a must too, for walking round the huge showground each day, and I always take a big hood or hat in case it rains, which hopefully it won’t.”

Bernadette, meanwhile, has been producing the GYS fashion shows since 1997, so she is a stalwart expert on dressing in style for day-long outdoor events.

“I also have a few open air concerts at The Piece Hall and I would love a laid-back festival option,” she says. “So I’m looking at natural fabrics, linen, cotton and soft denim styled into effortless looks.

“Wide, flared or bootcut jeans with a silk top, funky T-shirt, waistcoat or a shirt dress paired with leather sandals and artisan accessories.

Rachel Coates, Director of the Great Yorkshire Show wears Ariat Rudford Horse Print Shirt, £60; Katie Ultra Flare Stretch Jeans, £85; Tilbury Boots, £170; Hunter Belt, £50. Picture: James Hardisty.

“This season I’m also embracing the trend of western-inspired styling, adding touches like a floaty jacket or kimono, a classic belt buckle and leather cowboy boots to bring a more quirky edge.

“Whether it’s countryside or festival, I believe in dressing with an individual flair, but at the same time comfortable to wear.

“I am currently on the search for a couple of fabulous western-inspired hats to complete this year’s looks by Ariat for the Great Yorkshire Show.”

Ariat’s stand is directly outside the Ariat GYS Stage where there is also a Pimms bar this year.

Western style is a massive summer fashion trend, with spring 2025 catwalks showcasing whip-cracking style with cowboy hats and boots, suede fringing and double denim galore.

The GYS catwalk will feature a blend of British and western-style countrywear, knitwear and all-weather wear, from brands including Ariat, Manteaux, Maude & Fox, Lakeland Leather, British Wool and TOG24, the outerwear family firm founded in 1958 and based at Heckmondwike.

Christine Talbot and Rachel Coates wear YAS tweed ruanas, £125, in 100 per cent merino lambswool, designed and made at Abraham Moon in Guiseley, with 10 per cent of profits to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to support farmers and the agricultural community. Moons stand is at Avenue O, stand number: 227

Also on the catwalk will be Slaithwaite-based McNair Shirts, which makes its mountain shirts at its own mill, using generations of knowledge from Huddersfield’s wool industry to produce its handmade ranges.

Abraham Moon of Guiseley will also showcase its special range of large and small ruanas in Yorkshire Agricultural Society Tweed, with 10 per cent of profits from the sales going back to YAS.

Founded in 1993 in California, Ariat is a global brand known for its high-performance footwear and clothing for equestrian sports, countrywear and working wear, designed to perform super-stylishly in the most demanding of rural and outdoor environments, using leading technologies for comfort and durability.

It specialises in western-style wear with footwear and clothing for performance riders and fashionistas alike, plus lots of jeans and denim options. Western boots are a staple for the brand. Yee-haw!

The Great Yorkshire Show will be held from Tuesday, July 8, to Friday, July 11, at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate. Tickets in advance only.

The Ariat GYS Stage timetable will be the same each day, with the celebrity chats shows at 11am and 3pm and the fashion show at 1pm.