Yorkshire has a variety of towns, villages and cities to visit with scenic views and breath-taking landscapes.

The villages prove to be the perfect getaway for couples celebrating Valentine’s Day due to their quaint and charming landscapes and community spirit.

Some of these villages have been chosen as filming locations for popular TV shows and it's no surprise why. They offer a unique glimpse into Yorkshire’s history as well as provide the perfect backdrop for filming.

A motorcycle and sidecar travel on the cobbles on Main Street in Haworth. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Robin Hood’s Bay

The village is built in a fissure between two steep cliffs and houses were predominantly made of sandstone with red-tiled roofs.

With its beautiful coastline and busy centre filled with shops, restaurants and pubs, there is plenty to see and do in Robin Hood’s Bay.

Blakey Ridge on the North York Moors National Park above Hutton-le-Hole. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The 1897 novel Dracula by Bram Stoker has scenes set in Robin Hood’s Bay; Abraham visited the area recreating the steep steps and the observances of the red eyes, the ship and the dog Dracula. The 2008 film starring Emma Roberts and Natasha Richardson Wild Child was also filmed in the village as well as the 2017 thriller Phantom Thread starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

Between 1324 and 1346, there was an early reference to Robin Hood’s Bay; Louis I, Count of Flanders, wrote a letter to King Edward III where he complained that Flemish fishermen along with their boats were forcibly taken to Robyn Oeds Bay.

Haworth

Haworth is a tourist destination due to its association with the Bronte sisters and the preserved heritage Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

The Oliver Ducket folly on the Aske Estate, Richmond. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

It is first mentioned as a settlement in 1209, where they refer to it as a ‘hedged enclosure’ or ‘hawthorn enclosure’. It was named Haworth on a 1771 map.

The Bronte family moved to the village in 1850 after the patriarch of the family, local parish priest Patrick Bronte, was invited by Benjamin Herschel Babbage to investigate the village’s high early mortality rate.

All but one of Patrick’s six children, including writers Emily and Anne Bronte, died by the age of 31. Charlotte, Emily and Anne left a legacy that is still preserved today as their family home has been transformed into the Bronte Parsonage museum, a popular tourist attraction.

Richmond

The town was referenced in the Domesday Book of 1086, when it was a town in the Gilling Wapentake.

Richmond was founded in 1071 by Alan Rufus, a Breton nobleman, on lands granted to him by William the Conqueror, back then it was called Hindrelag. The castle was completed in 1086 with a keep and walls surrounding the area now known as the Market Place.

Richmond has been used as a filming location for a variety of TV shows and films including The Fast Show, Century Falls, Earthfasts, A Woman of Substance (1984) and All Creatures Great and Small (1978).

Hutton-le-Hole

The popular scenic village lies within the North York Moors National Park.

Hutton-le-Hole is also referenced in the 1086 Domesday Book as ‘Hoton’. Since then it has had a variety of names including ‘Hege-Hoton’, ‘Hoton under Heg’ and ‘Hewton’.

The definition of the name ‘Hutton-le-Hole’ is ‘place of the burial ground near the hollow’.

By the end of the 1200s, the village was granted to St Mary’s Abbey, York and the village’s main residents in the 1600s were Quakers working as weavers or in agriculture.

The village was named among the ‘20 most beautiful villages in the UK and Ireland’ by Conde Nast Traveler.

Staithes

The North Yorkshire village was initially a hub for fishing and mining, it is now a popular tourist destination within the North York Moors National Park.

There were only 80 full-time fishing boats pulling out from Staithes at the turn of the 20th century, then 100 years later there are still a few part-time fishermen who reside there.

There are many narrow streets and passageways, including Dog Loup, which has a width of just 18in and is considered to be the narrowest alley in the world.

It has been featured in several episodes of The Fast Show, the series Old Jack’s Boat starring Bernard Cribbins and the film Phantom Thread.