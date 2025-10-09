Ingeborg van Lotringen, author of Great Skin: Secrets the Beauty Industry Doesn’t Tell You, gives her essential guide to her top products for menopausal skin, starting at just £10.35.

Skin Confidence During Menopause with Face the Future takes place at Cut & Craft in Leeds on Thursday, October 16.

It comes in time for World Menopause Day, and as the Wakefield-based national beauty e-tailer releases a Menopause Edit of beauty and hair products for menopausal women.

Face the Future has surveyed 2,000 UK women as part of its Beauty Beyond Time campaign. It has found the following:

- 86 per cent of women in the UK feel that celebrities and influencers create an unrealistic expectation for “ageing naturally”;

- 65 per cent of women feel pressured to look young at social gatherings or events;

- almost half (46 per cent) of women feel a bit or a lot of pressure to look young;

- almost a third of women (32 per cent) feel less confident about their appearance than when they were younger;

- almost a third (2 per cent) of women feel pressured to look young when dating;

- almost half of women in the UK (41 per cent) feel pressure to look young because of social media;

- just over a third (35 per cent) of women feel pressure to look young at work;

Only 27 per cent of women feel more confident about their appearance now than when they were younger;

Most women in the UK (72%) spend less than £300 on skincare products/skin treatments annually

- a third of women in the UK have never used or don’t currently use anti-ageing products.

Face the Future has also launched a Menopause Edit of skin and hair products, curated for by beauty journalist Ingeborg van Lotringen, author of Great Skin: Secrets the Beauty Industry Doesn’t Tell You.

This is her essential guide to her top products for menopausal skin, starting at just £10.35.

It includes: Advanced Nutrition Programme Skincare Ultimate, £75; Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced MP 30ml, £79; La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5+ Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm 40ml, £10.35; OSKIA Violet Water Clearing Cleanser Blemish Control Facial Cleansing Gel, £36; haruharu wonder Black Rice Moisture Airyfit Daily Sunscreen PA++++ SPF50+ 50ml, £12.95; Sarah Chapman Vitamin C Power 1 Serum 30ml, £90; Environ Focus Care Youth+ Tri BioBotanical Revival Masque, £66; The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density 60ml, £19.76; Pai Skincare Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil, £24.56; Gatineau Miracle Eye Contour Cream 11ml, £30.60

Available at www.facethefuture.co.uk.

Skin Confidence During Menopause with Face the Future will have a panel talk with Georgie Cleeve (Founder of OSKIA), Julia Barcoe Thompson (Owner of Face the Future), and Georgina Mackley (Education Manager at iS Clinical) as they share their knowledge and best tips for dealing with skin changes during this phase of life.

The event is on Thursday 16th October 2025, Time: 5–7pm (doors at 5pm), Location: The Cut & Craft Leeds, 23 King Edward Street, Leeds, LS1 6AX What's included: Complimentary drinks & nibbles; luxury beauty goody bag worth £100+; menopause & skincare panel talk + Q&A; mini skin consultations with the Face the Future Clinic team.

