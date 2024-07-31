New female lead of Brassed Off production in Scarborough appears born to play the role

It really is an ideal combination: Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre and a new production of the quintessential Yorkshire story, Brassed Off.

While it might sometimes feel like the play with music - and one of the most stirring denouements to a drama of modern times thanks to that music - is something of a perennial, it hasn’t been seen around these parts for a few years now; it was last on tour with the Touring Consortium national tour in 2014.

The tour arriving in Scarborough and taking up residency for the whole of this month is a co-production with the SJT, Theatre by the Lake in Keswick and Bolton’s Octagon theatre.

Director Liz Stevenson, artistic director of Theatre by The Lake, says: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with our co-producers on this dynamic, in-the-round production. It’s a timely moment to present this iconic play, 30 years after the miners’ strike. Our production looks back on the battles of this close-knit mining community, asking: what has changed? And what does this play mean to us today? We’ve assembled an incredible team to deliver a moving theatrical experience that celebrates the resilience of communities and the transformative power of music.”

The play, which followed the Mark Herman movie two years after it was released, is set in 1994, ten years after the miners’ strike, and the tight-knit mining community of Grimley, Yorkshire, the members of which are fighting to keep their colliery open.

Meanwhile, revered band leader Danny battles to keep his dispirited band of brass-playing miners together with the dream of qualifying for the National Championships at London’s Royal Albert Hall. When the uncertainty around the pit’s future becomes too much for the band members, loyalty is tested, pressure mounts and the community begins to break apart. With their whole way of life at stake, can the band find a way to play on?

Taking on the ‘Tara Fitzgerald’ role in the production visiting Scarborough this month, the role of suspected mole for the coal board, is Hannah Woodward, who appears to have been born to play the role.

“I started playing the cornet as soon as I grew my two front teeth,” says Woodward. “I grew up in Kirkbymoorside and attended Ryedale School in Nawton. I also attended the Sarah-Louise Ashworth School of Dance from the age of 7-18 where my passion for theatre and dance blossomed and the inspiration to pursue it professionally. I regularly took part in school productions, and local productions at the Kirk Theatre in Pickering throughout my childhood, as well as playing in my local brass band, Kirkbymoorside Town Brass Band where I was a member of the senior band from 2010-2017.”

Woodward’s pedigree in brass was always going to be assured.

“I learnt how to play under the tuition of some amazing teachers from the band. These people included my grandad, John Woodward, who was the conductor of the band from 1992-2017; my mum, Sarah Woodward, who took over from my grandad and still conducts now; and the late Les Maw BEM who was the conductor of the band before my grandad for 36 years and continued to to give me lessons until his final few days. These teachers, as well as lots of other influential players who were home grown from the band, are to thank for me being the player I am today.”

A passing on of tradition, continuing the family heritage is a tale that resonates in Brassed Off. The movie, starring then increasingly hot property Ewan McGregor alongside luminaries such as Pete Postlethwaite and Jim Carter was taken into the hearts of Yorkshire audiences, something which happened when broadcaster and writer Paul Allen adapted the film for the stage a couple of years later.

“To say it’s a family affair is very much an understatement,” says Woodward of playing brass. Every member of the Woodward family has played a brass instrument at some point in their life. This includes my mum’s dad, David Wakeley, from Malton who plays percussion. Kirkbymoorside Brass Band is deep rooted in my family history and I feel so proud to be able to tell a story about something that means so much to us. I’m thrilled to be in this production of Brassed Off. For someone of my background, Gloria is most definitely a bucket list role. My mum Sarah Woodward has just been nominated for the Brass Band Conductor of the Year for the Brass Band England Awards.”