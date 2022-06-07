Ninja Warrior UKK

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park which is inspired by the series has a centre in Leeds and Sheffield with the one in West Yorkshire being the largest in the country to date.

“You can climb, balance, jump and swing across different obstacles using and developing your Ninja skills, plus we also have the famous Warped Wall for every aspiring Ninja to conquer. In addition to our fixed Ninja features, we have a huge inflatable Airpark,” the park team says.

Can adults use Ninja Warrior UK?

First things first, the answer is yes, adults too can participate in all the main supervised activity areas from the Ninja Warrior run to the inflatable Airpark, except for the mini play area for tots.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went down to Ninja Warrior UK Leeds with her daughters and friends to try it out.

Ninja head scarves on, gloves on and Ninja red socks, some people really looked the part as we all awaited our briefing. This was compulsory prior to entering the main area where we were to test out our Ninja skills.

Some people were clearly regulars and prepared, with matching vests, shorts and even chalk on their palms.

Then there was us - a team of three mums, and four daughters.

Do you need to book online?

We did book online to save time, money and hassle on arrival as well as to sign the waivers in advance. You can book by phone too or risk it and drop in on the day.

What do you need to prepare?

Other than purchasing the park’s compulsory hygiene socks, which you can do on booking unless you’ve been before, you’re advised to come in sports gear or comfortable covered up clothing.

You too can buy headbands and gloves but these are optional. We decided to not have the ‘gear and no idea,’ until we had att

empted it once.

Although I did confidently announce to the kids that I have actually trained with a real life Ninja in Japan. Another Lockdown Zoom workout I’d tried.

After a run-through of the rules and a quick lock up of our possessions in the free lockers, we went inside into the main area.

The inside of the elaborate warehouse on the outskirts of Leeds in Seacroft is compact but it has everything you could want for a jam-packed one or two hour session, depending on how much you want to pay.

Having a quick look around, this felt much more like an accessible version of the TV show than anything I’d experienced zooming a Ninja in Lockdown.

All I needed was Wakefield’s Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara who co-hosts the TV show and opened the Leeds venue, commentating on our endeavours as we launched into our first challenge.

Although us adults looked more like we were in sinking sand than bouncing as we attempted the inflatable Airpark first.

Airpark

This giant inflatable has an obstacle course on the outskirts with a range of slides and gladiator style challenges in the middle.

This is like a large soft play but better for adults and children alike. First we scaled the obstacle course, perfecting our belly bouncing technique as we fell off the blow up stepping stones, - this is no place for elegance, just sheer fun and a good workout too.

Sadly the kids were slightly more nimble than us older ones but we fit through the course none the less. My youngest daughter then swiped me out as I attempted to climb up to battle her Gladiator style in a bid to get my own back and swiftly failed.

But I was about to have my moment of glory as I suggested we get our trainers on to take on the more adult-friendly larger Ninja Warrior UK Runs.

After a quick pit stop in the cafe where spectators can watch those scaling the challenges, we queued for our first run.

As it was half term, peak time and on a weekend, it was busy but not overcrowded. Although when asking if I could come without the kids some time, I was encouraged to do so on quieter times during the week.

Each of the three runs before us culminated in the famous warped wall at the end, starting from easiest to hardest.

Ninja Warrior Runs

My friend and I plotted which run to take on first as a warm up to the hardest one.

As grassroots sports women, we were determined to complete the middle course which two athletic men were making look easy.

They were clearly regular Ninjas but we had been well versed in the local council’s playground climbing frame, so we were determined to have the last laugh.

All those cold winter weekends spent in our local park with the kids were about to be worth it.

Ok, it’s harder than those ahead of us made it look - but fortunately there was a really friendly inclusive atmosphere, with a mix of pros and newbies tackling the course.

Even the foam steps to start the obstacle course takes some agility, but I was safe in the fact it was monkey bars first.

I was slightly concerned as I climbed across what looked like slices of cheese before proudly finishing the course with the wall.

At this point we realised it was our kids watching us rather than the other way around. This added pressure ensured that we both ‘beat the wall,’ before vowing to take on the most challenging run.

While we had a quick cuppa to fuel us up for our last big challenge, the kids, still full of energy, dispersed on to the Airpark.

Can you beat the wall?

With the clock quickly ticking on our two hour session we were determined to attempt the hardest run.

Children will struggle to reach the wheel style monkey bars and the moveable hand grips on this course. They may however manage to cross through the two walls of clear perspex on the penultimate challenge of this run.

I couldn’t get the hang of the more extreme monkey bars which definitely can't be found in my local park’s modest play area. But we will return, like true Ninjas, after building a bit of upper body strength, vowing to do regular tricep dips off our sofas while watching the news.

As the clock struck 3pm and the tannoy announced our colour band’s session was over, the question on our lips was, can we beat the wall?

We were determined to finish the day on a high, quite literally, and complete the most challenging wall.

You have a short space to run up the wall and pull yourself over the top.

Run, grab the top of the wall, put your elbows over and swing your lower body onto the balcony.

Ok, it’s harder than the children ahead of us made it look, although some other kids were on their umpteenth go, determined to be able to say they had beaten the wall.

But you don’t get a souvenir photo or T-shirt saying ‘I’ve beaten the wall,’ so why not give up after a few goes?

My attitude quickly changed when the children ushered us ahead, as if as adults we’d be able to guide them on the correct technique.

I confidently charged up the wall, before scratching the top and belly sliding back down again. Now my determination too had kicked in, I was not leaving this place until I had climbed over the top of the wall for my moment of glory.

It took a good few goes and some tips from a helpful supervisor who probably realised she wouldn’t be able to finish her shift until I had completed this challenge.

Finally, our ‘rugby playing’ and ‘carrying the children’ strength paid off as both my friend and I beat the wall.

We met back up with the whole group for a quick snack at the cafe before heading back into the rain, vowing to return regularly.

It’s a really friendly supportive environment for all ages (over four) and abilities and a really fun rainy day out.

Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield

My eldest who’s ten preferred the Leeds park whereas my youngest said the Sheffield Adventure Park based in Meadowhall Retail Park had been better for her.

Apply to be part of Ninja Warrior UK TV Show

Returning to ITV for 2022, Ninja Warrior UK “will be bigger, faster and tougher with a brand-new knockout competition structure,” according to ITV.

The latest TV series will have two champions this year as UK's top competitors take on the “toughest obstacle course ever built to become the Men's Champion and Women's Champion of Ninja Warrior UK 2022.”