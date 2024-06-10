North Aldborough Festival: Talented array marks festival’s 30th anniversary

Each June the picturesque rural charm of the North Yorkshire village of Aldborough is abuzz with the uplifting, spine-chilling, soaring sounds of the finest pianists, sopranos, jazz players and orchestras.

The village, just outside Boroughbridge, plays host to the North Aldborough Festival, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary, where talent from across the world will gather from June 13 to 22 to perform, predominately in St Andrew’s Church, and audiences can expect concerts normally the preserve of up-scale concert halls in New York and London.

A charity, its mission is to bring a high-end live music to its rural location, making the sleepy village that was once a prosperous Roman capital, an unlikely epicentre for classical music.

The opening night sees 25-year-old Tom Fetherstonehaugh conducting Fantasia Orchestra, which comprises some of the UK’s most exciting young musicians. The night also features pianist Alim Beisembayev, who at 23 won the last Leeds Piano Competition, with a programme that includes Tchaikovsky’s heartfelt Serenade for Strings and Chopin’s 1st Piano Concerto.

Adriana Babin

Festival director Robert Ogden said: “Classical music is proven to have a profound effect on us, and our festival is keen to ensure its accessible to all to enjoy.

"We hope audiences will come and experience these very special performances. The rewards are so huge. There’s nothing like the emotional, visceral experience of live music and the unique chance to hear these world-class musicians in an intimate and gorgeous countryside setting.”

Among those performing are acclaimed choir, Armonico Consort; jazz from Duke Ellington’s ‘natural born heirs’ the Julian Joseph Trio; the Radio 4 comedian with an opera degree, Amy Webber; and pan-flute player Adriana Babin, who at 22 is a star in her home country of Moldova.

The village’s Roman history is not forgotten, with Time Team’s Sir Tony Robinson doing An Evening with… as part of the festival, and wine expert Oz Clarke, who is narrating The Fairy Queen performed by the acclaimed choir Armonico Consort at the festival this year, said: “The Roman’s love for wine was more than a passion, it was a way of life. Today, we still savour the legacy of their appreciation, as wine continues to be a timeless elixir connecting us to history, music, and culture.”

Robert Ogden, artistic director of the 30th Northern Aldborough Festival (13-22 June 2024), outside St Andrew's Church, Aldborough, North Yorkshire, the festival’s principle venue. Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

Aldborough is known for its prized collection of Roman artefacts and mosaics. Guided walks will be available with archaeologist Rose Ferraby for visitors to explore this history.

The 2024 festival also a New Voices Singing Competition - the festival’s nationwide hunt for the UK’s best young vocal talent. The annual awards were launched last year and promise to be even bigger this year, with a prize fund of £7,000 up for grabs.