The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) will be hosting a variety of events during Whitsun week - here is a rundown of what’s to come.

Whitsun week takes place from May 27 to June 1, 2024 and rail enthusiasts can go on a journey back in time with Ron Pickering’s History of NYMR talk where he will share the captivating history of the line, from its inception to the present day.

You can delve into the fascinating story of how Whitby’s necessity for connection to the rest of England set off the creation of the railway, overcoming obstacles along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NYMR will also host a short film screening and talk on June 1 at Pickering Station, introducing viewers to the journey of the heritage railway. The short documentary filmed in the early days of the Preservation Society explores how a disused line was given new life.

NYMR Whitsun. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Moors Railway)

For families who enjoy doing something different, they can go to the drop-in Signal box demonstrations on May 27 between 10am to 2pm which offers an interactive experience where they can learn about the methods of communication used on the railway before fixed signals.

Visitors can also transport back in time at a Victorian Railway photobooth on May 28 and 30 at Goathland Station and May 29 and 31 at Pickering Station between 10am and 2pm to create lasting memories. There will also be a selection of vintage games at Pickering Station for families to enjoy.

You can download the free Station Stories app to dive into Goathland and Grosmont Stations with the Hot Spot Tour, where you can uncover stories behind the buildings and the people who worked there. There are interactive games like Platform Positions, Who Lives Here and Cargo Conundrums - all of which are free.