Opera review by Julia Pattison: Madama Butterfly at Grand Opera House York

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Review by: Julia Pattison

It was so good to be able to see an Ellen Kent Production again of Madama Butterfly at Grand Opera House, York.

Since 1992, Ellen has created a niche market for the best of traditional opera and ballet from Eastern Europe.

Her passion and devotion was recognised by Ollie Rosenblatt, the MD of Senbla Ltd, when, in 2019 he approached Ellen to continue opera touring in the UK and Ireland under their banner.

Long may this new operatic partnership continue.

Sung in Italian, (with English surtitles discreetly placed above the stage) international soloists and a superb full orchestra conducted by Vasyl Vasylenko, along with a sumptuous Japanese Garden set, this was one fine opera, performed to a packed, appreciative audience.

Based on a true story, Madama Butterfly tells the story of a naïve, loving young geisha, the appropriately named Butterfly, who is the willing, fluttering victim of selfish, thoughtless US Navy Lieutenant Pinkerton (Vitalii Liskovetskyi).

Elena Dee was outstanding in her role as Cio-Cio San (Madama Butterfly) – the highlight being her poignant rendition of One Fine Day.

Her powerful Soprano voice rang round the auditorium; her anguish towards the end of the opera as she realised that Pinkerton had betrayed her love reverberated in every note.

Sorrow (very aptly named), Cio-Cio San’s child, played by Esme Yau tugged at all our hearts; an innocent child whose devoted mother made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure he got the life she was denied.

Katerina Timbaliuk playing loyal Suzuki, her maid, was also a joy to listen to, her Mezzo-Soprano voice captured our hearts as she agonised over her beloved Butterfly’s final dilemma.

Some strong performances too, from Racovita Petru, in the role of Sharpless, United States Consul at Nagasaki, and Valeriu Cojocaru playing The Bonze, Cio-Cio San’s Uncle, and some delightfully comic moments from Ruslan Pacatovici revelling in his role as Goro, a matchmaker.