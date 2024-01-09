To mark the launch of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, Wakefield Council is hosting a 24 in 24 celebration, which will see 24 events take place on one jampacked day bringing communities together. Taking place in every part of the Wakefield district on Saturday, 24 in 24 will be a taste of what’s to come throughout Our Year’s 366-day programme of activity.

The day will feature 24 free events spanning walks, exhibitions, and interactive workshops, with a special headline event taking place at Wakefield Cathedral which includes a unique collaboration with Wakefield-born poet Ben Taylor, also known as Yorkshire Prose.

He has written a poem celebrating the district’s unique identity and heritage which will be unveiled at the event to officially mark the start of Our Year 2024.

Cllr Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “We’re so excited to unveil Ben’s poem at the beautiful Wakefield Cathedral and will be sharing it far and wide to celebrate the official start of Our Year 2024.

Poet Ben Taylor, known as Yorkshire Prose, will launch Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 at Wakefield Cathedral.

“Our ultimate aim for Our Year is for people to be inspired and we hope people across the district and wider will come along to join us on 13 January 13 for the start of this exciting journey.”

Working with the National Coal Mining Museum, Ossett Brewery, Neon Workshops, Whitwood Golf Course and Idea to Adorn in Knottingley, the events include a broad range of activities for all interests and ages. They provide a chance for residents to experience something out of the ordinary and try their hand at something new.

Events on offer include an art workshop with local artist Holly Greenwood at Pontefract Castle, an introduction to coffee roasting at Castleford Queens Mill, craft workshops at The Inscribery and an Open Learning Disability Rugby League session at Featherstone Rovers.

There will also be tours and demonstrations at The Hepworth Wakefield and Grow Wakefield, as well as walks led by Horbury’s Walking Fit, a Zumba class in Thornes and a tour of Sandal Castle.

Cllr Collins said: “Ahead of our yearlong celebration of creativity, we’re getting the party started with not one but 24 exciting events, with something for everyone to enjoy.

"This is a celebration of everything Our Year is about, encompassing our spirit, heritage, art and people.

“Our ultimate aim for Our Year is for people to be amazed, inspired and create memories which will last for years to come. 2024 is our time to shine and we encourage everyone to check out the full lists of events and come along to join us on Saturday for the start of this exciting journey.”

