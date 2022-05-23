Packed programme of events planned in Pocklington to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Flying Teddies zipwire is returning for the Jubilee celebrations.

The celebrations take place over the four-day bank holiday weekend 2-5 June (five days as Burnby Hall Gardens starts its activities on June 1).

The church is turning itself into a Jubilee Cafe with live TV on the Thursday and Friday, with the televised royal events on those days live-streamed with cafe refreshments also served.

The All Saints Cafe will start serving bacon/sausage baps, teas and coffees at 9.30am on Thursday, June 2 in time for the Trooping of the Colour and Queen’s Birthday Parade which begins at 10am.

Pocklington All Saints Church will be live-streaming Jubilee events while serving refreshments.

From 10am to 2pm it will also be hosting ‘Flying Teddies’ – sending children’s teddy bears down a zip wire from the church tower – in addition to giving guided tours up to the top of the 120 foot high tower.

There will be a best dressed royal teddy competition in the church, while teddies can have a trip of a lifetime down from the tower for only £1 a flight.

The All Saints Cafe will serve tea and cakes from 11.30am on Friday, June 3 ready for the live-streaming of the St Pauls Thanksgiving service at noon.

The church bell ringing team will also be joining in with other ringers nationwide as churches and cathedrals throughout Britain for a special peal prior to the service starting.

In addition, throughout the weekend, All Saints and Pocklington and District Local History Group will have displays around the church showcasing stages in the Queen’s life accompanied by themed flower arrangements, and how Pocklington people have celebrated past jubilees and royal events.

Part of this exhibition will be a display case of royal memorabilia and anyone with items from past coronations or jubilees willing to loan them for display can contact the church office.

Pocklington Arts Centre has also been running an art competition in recent weeks for children and young people to create a piece of artwork inspired by the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Selected images from the competition will be displayed as an outdoor exhibition along the church railings from 23 May to 18 June 2022.

Pocklington Town Council is closing the Market Place on Sunday, June 5 for a town street party from 1pm to 6pm.

The White Roses will play an hour’s set of live music from 1 30pm. There’s a junior Town Crier Competition for ages 7-11 – meet outside the arts centre at 2.30pm to register.

From 4pm see The Mixtapes perform. Disabled Parking will be available in the Square (Boots/Laveracks).

Local food and drink establishments will be open to purchase anything people need.

Burnby Hall Gardens will get its Platinum Jubilee celebrations underway a day early. On Wednesday, June 1 it is staging ‘Riotous Royals’ throughout the day – 45 minute adventure performance walks around the gardens featuring an array of merry monarchs from history.