Rising UK stars The Heavy Heavy will join The Teskey Brothers as special guests at The Piece Hall this summer.

Australian blues-rock sensations Josh and Sam Teskey headline the historic Halifax venue’s iconic open-air courtyard on Sunday June 29 as part of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

They will be joined on the night by retro inspired Brighton five-piece The Heavy Heavy.

The Heavy Heavy

Final tickets are on sale now from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Heavy Heavy – led by Will Turner and Georgie Fuller – are acclaimed as a band that breathes an incandescent new energy into sounds from decades ago.

With the arrival of their debut EP Life and Life Only, they immediately filled a longtime void in the musical landscape, delivering a soulful breed of rock and roll.

As audiences across the globe grew enchanted with their era-bending sound, The Heavy Heavy began selling out shows across the USA, opening for the likes of Black Pumas and Band of Horses. Their radio hit singles Miles and Miles and Go Down River helped earn comparisons to such legends as Jefferson Airplane, The Band and The Mamas & The Papas.

Australian rock band The Teskey Brothers will perform in Halifax on June 29.

After spending the past two years on the road and in the studio, The Heavy Heavy have now drawn listeners even deeper into their dreamworld with their long-awaited debut album One Of A Kind which has earned a clutch of five-star reviews.

Headliners The Teskey Brothers, who have just enjoyed their biggest European tour to-date, got their start busking and playing at parties, before moving on to larger venues. Their debut album Half Mile Harvest was released in 2017 and subsequently topped the Australian independent albums charts.

They've released two studio LPs since, the most recent 2023’s The Winding Way, which found commercial and critical success and claimed top spot on the ARIA albums charts upon its release.

Beloved hits like Forever You and Me, Pain and Misery and So Caught Up have been streamed hundreds of millions of times.

