Australian electronic rock act Pendulum and Irish rock band The Saw Doctors will both head to West Yorkshire for headline shows in 2025.

Pendulum will headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Saturday June 14 while The Saw Doctors will headline on Saturday August 2 with special guests The Undertones.

Tickets to both shows go on sale at 9am on Friday November 22 from ticketmaster.co.uk

One of the most iconic electronic rock acts of all time – Pendulum marked the end of a self-imposed hiatus earlier this year with two new stunning EPs ‘Elemental’ and ‘Anima’ along with a sensational run of headline festival shows.

It has been an incredible journey for the chart-toppers since they formed in their native Perth in 2002.

Led by Rob Swire and bandmates Gareth McGrillen and Paul Harding, the album went platinum and the band set about taking the world by storm.

By the time 2008’s platinum-selling follow up ‘In Silico’ arrived, Pendulum were one of electronic music’s biggest live acts, with the album spawning the now legendary productions ‘Granite’ and ‘Propane Nightmares’.

After hitting the peak of their success, and to the shock of their fans, the guys decided in 2012 to take a break from the band and shifted their focus onto their Knife Party project.

But now Pendulum are well and truly back and ready for an incredible headline show in The Piece Hall’s iconic courtyard.

Formed in 1986 in County Galway, The Saw Doctors have achieved 18 Top 30 singles in the Republic of Ireland including three number ones with I Useta Lover, Hay Wrap and a cover of Sugababes hit About You Now.

The band have released seven studio albums and their new EP Wha’D’Ya Think A That was released earlier this month which includes recent singles, Man in The Moon and I Love To Go Awanderin.

After a five-year break from touring The Saw Doctors came back with a bang in 2023 when they staged a brilliant comeback with sold out shows in London at Hammersmith Apollo, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom and two homecoming shows in Galway where they played to 10,000 people.

The Saw Doctors are powered by song writers Davy Carton (vocals) and Leo Moran (guitar) with a band lineup including former Waterboy Anthony Thistlethwaite on saxophone, Rickie O’Neill, drums, Pearse Doherty, bass guitar, Kieran Duddy, keyboards, Noelie McDonnell, backing vocals and Tommy Carton, backing vocals.

Joining them in Halifax as special guests will be fellow rockers The Undertones.

Emerging from Derry in 1976, The Undertones are the result of five friends learning how to play basic rock and roll.

Nicky Chance Tompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall charitable trust, said: “Another two great announcements means 2025 is shaping up to be a wonderfully diverse season.

“With drum and bass hitting a whole new generation, fans old and new will be incredibly excited to hear we are welcoming electronic pioneers Pendulum.

“Their huge and unique sound combined with our stunning backdrop means we are in for one very powerful show.