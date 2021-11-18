Pocklington Singers to perform Christmas concert at the town’s All Saints Church

The festive celebration will be held at Pocklington’s All Saints Church on Saturday, December 11, starting at 7.30pm.
The singers will be performing carols old and new, and will be welcoming audience participation.
A spokesperson for the singers said: “There will be mulled wine and mince pies served as refreshments on the night and everyone is welcome to come along and join us.
“Admission to the concert is just £10 (pay on the door).”
Go to www.facebook.com/Pocklington-Singers-2577401165817589 or www.pocklingtonsingers.org.uk to find out more about the Pocklington Singers and forthcoming events.