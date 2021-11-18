Pocklington Singers to perform Christmas concert at the town’s All Saints Church

The Pocklington Singers group is set to perform a special Christmas concert next month.

The Pocklington Singers will be hosting a Christmas Concert at All Saints Church on Saturday, December 11 from 7.30pm.

The singers will be performing carols old and new, and will be welcoming audience participation.

A spokesperson for the singers said: “There will be mulled wine and mince pies served as refreshments on the night and everyone is welcome to come along and join us.

“Admission to the concert is just £10 (pay on the door).”

Go to www.facebook.com/Pocklington-Singers-2577401165817589 or www.pocklingtonsingers.org.uk to find out more about the Pocklington Singers and forthcoming events.

