Here are some of the best photographs taken at the event.
1. The Pontefract Model Railway Exhibition
Mike Carter of Summerset, with his award winning 1940s 'Red Hook Bay' New England USA layout a fictitious busy seaport on the coast of Maine, USA. Beside the local fishing industry, Red Hook Bay is host to a brewery and a dairy. The town is a major transportation hub for the coastal islands of the coast of Maine and has ferry services from the wharf for both passengers and cars. The town is also a railroad junction for Boston & Maine and Maine Central railroads. It is also served by local tram services with a tram stop in front of Hokum's Burlesque Theatre and the Topless Bar in Main Street. Photo: James Hardisty
2. The Pontefract Model Railway Exhibition
Paul Windle, of Hull with his layout called 'Axe Bridge' a 009 narrow gauge set. Photo: James Hardisty
3. The Pontefract Model Railway Exhibition
Colin Brown, carefully trying to link a locomotive onto a wagon of the 'Woodhill Goods' Thirsk - 0 Gauge Layout based on The Thirsk and Sowerby Light Railway which is a complete figment of the maker's imagination. However between 1898 and 1906 there was a link between Thirsk Station on the York and Newcastle Railway and the centre of Thirsk and its immediate surroundings including the village of Sowerby where the company built an engine shed to maintain its fleet of locomotives. The final goods-only section to Avenue Sidings, that opened in 1906, was severed by a landslip in 1948 and the line was cut back to Woodhill Goods. Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Pontefract Model Railway Exhibition
Barry Oliver, of Leeds, demonstrates the art of 'Weathering' which means making new items look old as he prepares these OO gauge tank wagons. Photo: James Hardisty
