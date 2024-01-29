3 . The Pontefract Model Railway Exhibition

Colin Brown, carefully trying to link a locomotive onto a wagon of the 'Woodhill Goods' Thirsk - 0 Gauge Layout based on The Thirsk and Sowerby Light Railway which is a complete figment of the maker's imagination. However between 1898 and 1906 there was a link between Thirsk Station on the York and Newcastle Railway and the centre of Thirsk and its immediate surroundings including the village of Sowerby where the company built an engine shed to maintain its fleet of locomotives. The final goods-only section to Avenue Sidings, that opened in 1906, was severed by a landslip in 1948 and the line was cut back to Woodhill Goods. Photo: James Hardisty