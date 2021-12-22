Popular Flamborough Fire Festival cancelled due to concerns over spread of Omicron variant

Organisers of the popular Flamborough Fire Festival said they have made the difficult decision to call the event off. Photo: James Hardisty

The ‘difficult decision’ by the organisers came as cases of the Omicron variant continues to rise across the country.

The team’s members said they are very sorry to give what they know will be disappointing news to the festival’s many supporters but are looking forward to seeing everyone again next year.

The 2019 event saw around 5,000 people turn out to enjoy the displays and parade with £18,000 raised for local charities.

Jane Emmerson, the fire festival organiser, said the team is looking forward to seeing everyone at next year's event. Photo courtesy of Flamborough Fire Festival.

Jane Emmerson, the fire festival organiser, said: “We are so very sorry to give such a disappointing announcement but we would like to thank everyone for their fantastic support and interest in the fire festival.

“The team is pleased to say the event will return in 2022 so keep an eye on our website as we are already planning a new and even more exciting festival in 2022.

“We would like to thank members of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council (Event Safety and Advisory Group), the festival’s many kind supporters, donors and patrons, many of whom kindly signed our petition amounting to over one thousand signatures, the residents of Flamborough and surrounding area, all those who planned to visit the fire festival this year and, of course, our valuable suppliers.

“We would like to wish everyone a very happy and healthy New Year and we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022.”