Pumpkins On T'Hill, pick your own pumpkins at a very Yorkshire pumpkin patch this spooky season.

Every October as a local award-winning Yorkshire blogger, I'm always on the lookout to support small local pumpkin patch's and this year is no exception, I think I have possibly found the new 'Go To' local PYO pumpkin patch which has all the makings for a fabulous autumnal day out, Pumpkin's On T'Hill located in Ripponden overlooking Halifax, is a lovely little spot for a family day out this October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pumpkins On T’Hill located at Hole Head Farm in Ripponden, Halifax, opened last Saturday for pumpkin picking right through October until Halloween on Thursday, October 31st, the perfect family activity for the pending school holiday's.

Every October, It has become a tradition for myself and my young step lad Theo, to head to a local patch. Over the last 8 years, it has been lovely to look back on every October visit to see how tall Theo has got at the side of the pumpkins and props , from baby to toddler to boy, This year i thought he would have outgrown the tradition but once again, he thoroughly enjoyed making memories. Pumpkin picking is something we both look forward to and cherish, this year chose to head to a local spot just down the road, the very Yorkshire Pumpkins On T'Hill, and it didn't disappoint we had a lovely wholesome day out joined by our good friends mum and son duo Kyrie and Ryan Wild, the perfect company for a very Autumnal day out, as we arrived we were greeted by the nippy Yorkshire sunshine shining down on the pumpkins, on every surface in our eye line we could see pumpkins galore, I love that the wide variety of pumpkins are nestled in between Christmas tree's as Hole Head Farm is also a Christmas tree farm, families were having a lovely time searching for the perfect pumpkins to carve this All Hallow's eve, stopping to get involved in the numerous photo opportunities located around the patch and making cherished memories with family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is plenty to do at Pumpkins On T'Hill my step lad Theo and his friend Ryan took the opportunity to get stuck in the mud, not phasing them and had the time of their lives. Both youngsters, aged 11, both enjoyed getting involved in the photo opportunities, enjoyed pushing the barrows and finding the perfect pumpkin, you could tell they were enjoying with the smiles on both of their faces. It was lovely to see, it just goes to show regardless of age or gender. Heading to a pumpkin patch is a perfect day out for all, looking around we could see four-legged friends getting in on the wholesome autumnal photo shoots which, were lovely to watch.

Shannon and Theo enjoying the day

Speaking with Kyrie Wild, the mum of two and care team leader from Bradford quoted, ' We have had such a lovely day here at Pumpkins On T'Hill it's a lovely local little spot for all to enjoy, perfect for all age groups and to know we are supporting a small local business is amazing. We finished off with the best hot chocolate'.

When we finished finding our pumpkins, we headed to the barn on the hill to enjoy the famous hot Halloween hot chocolates. We enjoyed homemade bakes and cakes and the best locally made sausage rolls, with plenty more to do including browsing the gift shop, face painting, tractor rides and a bouncy castle. It's a lovely little spot for everyone to enjoy locally this spooky season. It's safe to say we came away feeling spooky and both of our boys Theo and Ryan both said they had a fantastic day better than they both could have imagined.

if you are looking for a lovely local 'Very Yorkshire' pumpkin patch this October, I highly recommend a visit to a small local little family business, Pumpkins On T'Hill in Ripponden, you won't be disappointed !, believe it or not, the farm is actually up on a hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the increase in popularity this spooky season you now need to book online over at https://eventsonthehill.co.uk/