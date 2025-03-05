Angela Kelly CVO, fashion designer to the late Queen Elizabeth II, is to be a special guest speaker at a fundraising event later this month in aid of Barnsley Hospice.

Ms Kelly was beside the late Queen for almost three decades as her personal assistant and senior dresser. She is the bestselling author of The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, in which she tells how she helped the Queen use clothing to create a powerful visual identity that made her one of the most readily identifiable people in the world.

At the charity’s 30 Years of Fashion event at the Holiday Inn Barnsley on Saturday, March 15, Ms Kelly will talk about fashion for special occasions and share her expert advice on dressing well.

“I became involved with Barnsley Hospice thanks to my neighbour who works as a doctor there and is involved in fundraising for this important service,” she said. “I was delighted to offer my insights and tips in aid of the hospice.”

All profits from the 30 Years in Fashion event, will go towards supporting Barnsley Hospice and the specialist palliative and end of life care it provides to local people and their families, when they need it most.

Tickets to the event cost £35 per person or £350 for a table of ten - including a two- course meal and a drinks reception - and can be purchased by visiting www.barnsleyhospice.org/30-years-of-fashion or calling the hospice’s Fundraising Team on 01226 244 244.

As well as the talk, there will be pre-loved clothes and speciality stalls to browse, and a two-course meal. Vicky Stead, community relationships manager at Barnsley Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to have Angela join us for this special event. With her incredible career in the fashion industry and expertise in dressing well, we’re sure this event will be a day to remember and much-loved by our supporters.

