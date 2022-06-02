A total of four days of celebrations are kicking off today (2 June) with Trooping the Colour, the military parade that marks the Queen's official birthday.
Platinum Jubilee crowds were treated to the sight of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children taking part in their first carriage procession as historic celebrations marking the Queen's 70-year reign began.
Cheers went up from thousands of spectators on The Mall as they caught sight of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with proud parent Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall.
The nation is embracing the special extended bank holiday weekend of pomp, pageantry and star-studded festivities, which will see celebrities and the public gather in their millions in tribute to the monarch.
Here are some of the photo highlights from today's ceremony.