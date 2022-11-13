The tradition of Remembrance Day came from Armistice Day, which was initially observed at Buckingham Palace which started with King George V hosting a ‘Banquet in Honour of the President of the French Republic’ on the evening of November 10, 1919. During the Second World War, many countries altered the name of the holiday, with member states of the Commonwealth adopting the name Remembrance Day.

Officially Remembrance Day is held on November 11, with two minutes of silence, however, events commemorating Poppy Day are also held on the nearest Sunday to that date. Wreath-laying ceremonies, usually organised by local branches of the Royal British Legion, are held on Remembrance Day at most war memorials across the UK on November 11 at 11am.

There are many events, parades and services taking places across Yorkshire to mark Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day 2022 events in Yorkshire

Regency Hall, Bradford

Doors will be open on Sunday, November 13, for those who would like to pay their respects to those who died in the line of duty, including the war memorial.

Doors will open from 9.45am to 12pm and pieces of significance found during the renovation will be on display at Regency Hall, which was originally the first Roman Catholic Church in Bradford.

Huddersfield

This event will be held on Sunday, November 13 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

There will be parades and the Hade Edge Band will lead the parade in Huddersfield Town Centre at around 10.20am.

Yorkshire Ride of Remembrance 2022

The Remembrance Ride will take place on Sunday, November 13 from Squires Cafe, Leeds to Hemingbrough Memorial Garden, York.

Registration will take place from 8am to 10.45am and a two-minute silence at the cafe will be held at 11am.

The ride leaves for Hemingbrough at roughly 11.20am. You can donate £5 per bike for the ride and all proceeds go to the Royal British Legion.

Filey

At 9am on Sunday, November 13 a Remembrance Day Sunday Service will be held at Filey Memorial Garden.

The service will be followed by a parade to the Memorial Gardens with Sea Cadets, Brownies, Rainbows, Filey Branch of the Royal British Legion and members of the congregation.

A two-minute silence will take place after the service and the placing of wreaths in memory of the fallen servicemen and women.

War Horse Remembrance Sunday in Wetherby

There will be a ride around Bramham Park on Sunday, November 13; it is a service, parade and escorted ride to honour all of those who have died during the war.

The event is also held as a tribute to the many horses that have given their lives during previous conflicts.

Horses and riders will gather with members of the public and the Highmoor Bloodhounds for a remembrance service and parade through the park on behalf of the Household Cavalry Foundation.

A meet and greet and service will begin at 2pm in front of the Hall followed by a parade led by hounds through the park.

Remembrance Day 1940s Musical Tribute in Bradford

Christopher and The Robins will be performing their musical tribute at the Tickles Music Hall on Sunday, November 13.

Another performance by vocalist Sadie will also take place at the theatre and the event will start at 3pm.

Festival of Remembrance in Hull

On Friday, November 11 at 7.30pm a musical tribute will be performed at Hull City Hall.

It will feature the Humberside Police Band, who will be joined by musicians across the city of Hull and the East Riding region.