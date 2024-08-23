Royal Navy brings military might to 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Flamborough Head weekend

The weekend of 20 – 23 September 2024, Yorkshire Coast 1779 is commemorating the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Flamborough Head with this year’s event taking place in Filey Bay.

This significant anniversary will see a fun-filled weekend open to all with a “Military Village”, including representation from Royal Navy Headquarters Northern England & Isle of Man (RNHQ NE & IoM), Royal Navy Reserves (HMS CERES) and various other military stances for you, your family and friends to walk round. Here, you can learn more about the Royal Navy in the North Yorkshire region.

In addition to the Military Village, there will be a pop-up Heritage Centre telling the story of the battle, shipwreck walks on Saturday & Sunday. Entertainment will include the Ramshackle Shantymen singers, Filey Show Group and local cheer team, Phoenix Cheerleaders, plus Flamborough Long Swords will be performing a traditional sword dancing.

On Friday 20 September, there will be a 1779 Heritage Trail Walk, also part of the East Yorkshire Festival Walk, from Bridlington Harbour to Flamborough Chalk Tower where you will hear first hand about the events leading up to the battle and its aftermath whilst looking out to sea and imagining what it might have been like to witness it on 23 September 1779.

A ticketed dinner on Saturday night prepared and served by the Filey Sea Cadets with special guests representing both Royal Navy: Commodore Tom Knowles ADC RNHQ NE & IoM and US Navy: Commander Michael Sturm as well as a direct descendant of Royal Navy Captain Richard Pearson will be attending, after which there will be Ceilidh Dancing.

On Sunday 22 September, starting at 2pm there will be a Sea Cadet Parade along the Filey Promenade which will include Cadet units from Filey, Hull, Bridlington and the Grimsby Cadet Band and a Remembrance Service for the 400+ men and boys who died in the Battle.

To book tickets for the dinner (£25pp) or the 1779 Trail or Shipwreck Walks (free), please email [email protected].

What was the Battle of Flamborough Head?

The Battle of Flamborough Head is a significant battle during the American War of Independence (1775-83), which took place off the Yorkshire Coast on the evening of 23rd September 1779 and is one of the most celebrated naval actions in US history despite its relatively small size and considerable dispute as to who actually won!

A Franco-American Squadron of four ships, including the Bonhomme Richard under the command of John Paul Jones, attempted to attack a large convoy of 40+ merchant vessels laden with essential supplies for the UK Government but the two British Royal Navy escorts, the HMS SERAPIS commanded by Captain Richard Pearson, and the Countess of Scarborough commanded by Captain Thomas Piercy engaged the Americans despite being outnumbered and outgunned two-to-one, thereby enabling the convoy to escape to relative safety beneath the “new state-of-the-art” cannons of Scarborough Castle.

In the ensuing battle, in which over 400 men and boys were killed and injured, John Paul Jones captured HMS Serapis and The Countess of Scarborough whilst his own ship, the Bonhomme Richard, was badly damaged and later sunk.

Debate continues to this day as to who emerged victorious:- John Paul Jones for his daring and capture of the Serapis, or Captains Pearson and Piercy for their heroic protection of the convoy which escaped unscathed. Both America and Great Britain attest that their missions were accomplished.