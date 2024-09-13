The Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade will return to the Yorkshire coast this weekend where fluorescent motorcycles will line the South Bay and West Pier.

Goldwings bikes will be dressed in multi-coloured lights and will be lined up along the South Bay and West Pier in Scarborough on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The event was first held in September 2008 and the riders will be dressed in fancy costumes for a unique parade that will begin at 6.30pm along Marine Drive before arriving in the South Bay.

The parade will end with an elaborate fireworks display overlooking the sea. There will be vintage classic bikes as well as modern models.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the riders and learn about the history of the parade as well as participating in events such as a raffle and tombola.

Event organiser, Danielle Reed, said: “The Goldwings is on this weekend and I cannot wait to see the array of bikes that turn up.

“We can expect thousands and thousands of people to line the Scarborough seafront tomorrow night to watch the light spectacular.

“A fantastic free event for all the family, lots of lights, fancy dress and mesmerising lights that you have to see to believe.

“A fun day and night for all to enjoy whilst raising vital funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”

It has also been announced that the Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade will organise a special Friday Night Light Show today (September 13) for the riders who are arriving early and staying for the weekend.

This part of the event will take place in front of the Ask Italian Restaurant, Sandside, Scarborough, YO11 1PP. Riders are expected to arrive around 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The official parade route is as follows:

- The parade will leave West Pier at around 8pm and move along Foreshore Road to Spa Bridge.

- Riders will then go right round the roundabout and back along Foreshore Road.

- They will then ride past West Pier onto Sandside and then enter the Luna Park roundabout.

- From there they will go straight to get onto Marine Drive, the Royal Albert Drive, then Peasholm Gap and eventually reach Peasholm Park roundabout.