See the stage being built at the Piece Hall ahead of the summer of gigs in Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th May 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 11:54 BST
Next week will see Blondie kick off the summer of gigs at The Piece Hall and the stage is currently being set up.

Blondie, Rick Astley, Nile Rogers and more are all coming to the historic courtyard to perform at Live at The Piece Hall – a partnership between promoters Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

These pictures show the stage being constructed in the Grade II listed Halifax landmark.

Pictures by Jim Fitton

Everything you need to know if you're going to this summer's Piece Hall gigs in Halifax including what time gates open and when shows will finish

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall.

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall. Photo: Jim Fitton

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall.

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall. Photo: Jim Fitton

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall.

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall. Photo: Jim Fitton

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall.

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall. Photo: Jim Fitton

