Singer Martyn Joseph heading to the Pocklington Arts Centre

Now audiences will get the chance to hear it live when Martyn brings his UK and European tour to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) next Thursday (December 2).
With a career spanning 30 years, 32 albums and over half a million record sales plus thousands of live performances Martyn has received the Fatea Magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award in the UK.
There are still a few tickets remaining for the much anticipated concert.
PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “Martyn Joseph is an incredible artist, a truly unique talent who is going to blow us away when he steps onto our stage. He has had such an impressive career to date and his latest album is without doubt one of his best, we’ve had it playing on repeat at in the venue, so what a fantastic opportunity this will be to hear it live within the intimate setting of our auditorium.”
Tickets are available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01759 301547.