The original Skeldale House from the BBC TV series of All Creatures Great and Small is having an open day for visitors to the Yorkshire Dales later this month.

Dr Rosie Page, daughter of the real James Herriot, Alf Wight, will join author Oliver Crocker at Skeldale House for a signing of his book All Memories Great and Small, which tells the behind and beyond-the-scenes stories of the cast and crew as they made the original BBC TV series, which aired from 1978 to 1990.

The instantly recognisable building, in Askrigg, near Leyburn, became known to viewers around the world as the TV location used for the veterinary practice where James Herriot, played by Christopher Timothy, lived and worked, alongside the practice boss, Siegfried Farnon, played by Robert Hardy, and errant younger brother Tristan Farnon, played by Peter Davison.

Robert Hardy, Christopher Timothy and Peter Davison from the original BBC TV series.

On Saturday, June 25, the doors of Skeldale House by Maison Parfaite will be thrown open so visitors can see how it has been transformed into luxury holiday accommodation - ideal for those on the Herriot Country trail - offering six studios and one larger apartment, each with an All Creatures Great and Small theme (there is even a Tricki Woo suite).

There is a fully operational Austin 10 - the type of car that James and the other vets drove - outside the front door, and fans will be able to take pictures and relive heart-warming scenes of James, Siegfried and Tristan walking through the famous front door to be greeted by Mrs Hall and a hearty Yorkshire dinner.

Visitors will be invited to join the hosts for a complimentary cupcake and glass of fizz or a good old Yorkshire brew and browse the historic memorabilia in the Skeldale House afternoon tea room, aptly named The Surgery.

Set in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Askrigg was used by the original BBC TV series as Darrowby, the fictional town in All Creatures Great and Small, and one of the three pubs in the village, The Kings Arms, opposite Skeldale House on the main street, was The Drovers Arms, where the vets could be found reviving their spirits after many a traumatic shift.

Dr Rosie Page and Olover Crocker at White Rose Books in Thirsk last year at another book signing.

The Skeldale House hosts also recommend visits to The Bake Well Café as well as Askrigg’s many shops, and to the market town of Hawes, a short drive or a hike away, to see The Creamery and try every variety of Wensleydale Cheese.

Skeldale House by Maison Parfaite at Askrigg is open to visitors on Saturday, June 25. Visit www.maison-parfaite.com/skeldale-house

All Memories Great & Small, by Oliver Crocker, is available at Devonfire Books.

Skeldale House by Maison Parfaite in Askrigg.

