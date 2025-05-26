Snap up fashion bargains from Nobody’s Child, Scamp & Dude, Hush, RIXO and more at the Victoria Gate Smart Works Leeds pop-up shop
Favourite brands including Scamp & Dude, Hush, RIXO, Nobody’s Child, Pink City Prints, Varley, Frame, Fiorucci and many more coveted names will be ready and waiting on the rails, with up to 70 per cent off. Many are unworn and with tags, others are high quality preloved and vintage designs.
The shop – which is part of Victoria Leeds Fashion Week – will be open every day (except Monday) from Friday, May 30 (Tues-Sat 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm), until Sunday, June 8, and every penny raised will go to support the work of Smart Works Leeds, a women’s employment charity that provides free high-quality interview coaching and clothing to help clients succeed at job interviews and build their confidence.
Last financial year Smart Works Leeds delivered more than 1,000 appointments, with 67 per cent of clients getting the job within one month of using the service, and 96 per cent reporting a boost in confidence.
Alla, from Ukraine, arrived in Leeds in 2022 with her two children, forced to flee her home because of the devastating war. Once in the UK, she struggled to find a stable job, facing challenges such as a lack of confidence and fear around starting work in a new country.
Smart Works Leeds was able to support Alla in her job search, from understanding the UK job market through to identifying her transferrable skills. When she secured an interview, the charity provided her with a full interview outfit, free and hers to keep. She also sat down with a Smart Works Leeds coach, who helped her to run through a series of mock interview questions, and techniques to banish interview nerves.
Alla has since secured a permanent position working in education. She says: “Smart Works Leeds felt like entering a very safe place. They don’t just help you find work, they help you to find hope and confidence.”
Now Smart Works Leeds is itself looking for help and support. The charity, based in Mabgate Mills close to Leeds city centre, is hoping to move into a unit double the size of its current space. This new centre could accommodate up to 100 women a week, with four dressing and coaching rooms.
The charity is also aiming to roll out confidence-boosting group sessions across the county, and embark on targeted outreach projects in Leeds, Bradford and North Yorkshire.
It is looking for local people to become part of the Smart Works Leeds community by joining The Collective, a network of like-minded individuals across Yorkshire, united to support local unemployed women to succeed.
With a donation of either £12.50 a month or £150 annually, members of The Collective can make a tangible difference to the lives of local women. See leeds.smartworks.org.uk or email [email protected].
Members will be part of a dynamic community that values equality and inclusivity and believes in the transformative power of employment for women, and for their families and communities.Members can access exclusive events, shape the future of Smart Works Leeds’ services, and make a personal impact.
