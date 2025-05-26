The Smart Works Leeds Pop Up Shop is back for 10 days only and will open its doors tomorrow at the prestigious Victoria Gate Shopping Centre with bargains galore from designer and high-end high street fashion brands, plus some special one-off vintage treasures.

Favourite brands including Scamp & Dude, Hush, RIXO, Nobody’s Child, Pink City Prints, Varley, Frame, Fiorucci and many more coveted names will be ready and waiting on the rails, with up to 70 per cent off. Many are unworn and with tags, others are high quality preloved and vintage designs.

The shop – which is part of Victoria Leeds Fashion Week – will be open every day (except Monday) from Friday, May 30 (Tues-Sat 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm), until Sunday, June 8, and every penny raised will go to support the work of Smart Works Leeds, a women’s employment charity that provides free high-quality interview coaching and clothing to help clients succeed at job interviews and build their confidence.

Last financial year Smart Works Leeds delivered more than 1,000 appointments, with 67 per cent of clients getting the job within one month of using the service, and 96 per cent reporting a boost in confidence.

Smart Works supporter Iveta Zalcaite at last year's Smart Works Leeds pop up shop at Victoria Gate, photographed for The Yorkshire Post Magazine by Tony Johnson.

Alla, from Ukraine, arrived in Leeds in 2022 with her two children, forced to flee her home because of the devastating war. Once in the UK, she struggled to find a stable job, facing challenges such as a lack of confidence and fear around starting work in a new country.

Smart Works Leeds was able to support Alla in her job search, from understanding the UK job market through to identifying her transferrable skills. When she secured an interview, the charity provided her with a full interview outfit, free and hers to keep. She also sat down with a Smart Works Leeds coach, who helped her to run through a series of mock interview questions, and techniques to banish interview nerves.

Alla has since secured a permanent position working in education. She says: “Smart Works Leeds felt like entering a very safe place. They don’t just help you find work, they help you to find hope and confidence.”

Now Smart Works Leeds is itself looking for help and support. The charity, based in Mabgate Mills close to Leeds city centre, is hoping to move into a unit double the size of its current space. This new centre could accommodate up to 100 women a week, with four dressing and coaching rooms.

She got the job. Alla at the Smart Works Leeds centre at Mabgate Mill. The charity is hoping to double its space by moving to a new part of Mabgate later this year, and is looking for support for the move, and for people to join The Collective network, £12.50 a month. Picture by Lottie Roberts.

The charity is also aiming to roll out confidence-boosting group sessions across the county, and embark on targeted outreach projects in Leeds, Bradford and North Yorkshire.

It is looking for local people to become part of the Smart Works Leeds community by joining The Collective, a network of like-minded individuals across Yorkshire, united to support local unemployed women to succeed.

With a donation of either £12.50 a month or £150 annually, members of The Collective can make a tangible difference to the lives of local women. See leeds.smartworks.org.uk or email [email protected].

