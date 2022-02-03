Spooktacular and terribly good ghost walk set to reveal mysteries of Pocklington

‘Dr Gruesome’ will lead the Mysterious Pocklington ghost walk on Tuesday, March 29 and Wednesday, March 30.

Dr Gruesome’s ‘Mysterious Pocklington’ is a promenade production presented by Magic Carpet Theatre’s Jon Marshall, who is also a member of The Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star.

The 75-minute walking tour will start in Pocklington Arts Centre’s auditorium – because every theatre has a ghost – before taking to the central streets of Pocklington to explore the town’s spooky past including myths, mystery and even murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the event takes place mostly outdoors participants are advised to wear appropriate clothing and footwear according to the weather conditions on the day.

Dr Gruesome said: “Some of what you will hear and see is real, some of it is fake, some of it is really real and some of it is really fake but it is all really good!”

These events have been made possible thanks to an Active Creative Towns Community Grant.

The ghost walk will only be cancelled in the event of extreme weather conditions.

Mysterious Pocklington is suitable for all ages.

Tickets for both walks on Tuesday 29 March at 6.30pm and Wednesday 30 March at 6.30pm cost £7.50 each, £6 (Under 18s) and £24 (Family).