Springsteen tribute act to perform at Pocklington Arts Centre next week

Bootleg Boss is a UK based seven-piece band that performs the classic songs of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. Photo courtesy of Trevor Cotterell

Formed in 2012, this accomplished and exciting live band features Kev Jamieson as the vocal-singing, guitar-playing, harmonica-blowing, band-leading, audience-engaging, dance-inducing, sing-along inspiring Boss.

The band will be performing live on Friday, January 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “What better way to kick start the new year than with a celebration of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.

“We’ve got so many fantastic live events planned for our audiences this year. Bootleg Boss really are the perfect way to beat the January blues, starting as we mean to go on.”