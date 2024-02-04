All Sections
St Blaise Wool Festival 2024: Amazing photos shows a packed market in Yorkshire full of stalls selling woollen products as Bradford celebrated Bishop Blaise

St Blaise Wool Festival returned to Bradford this weekend - here are some of the highlights of the festival where many turned up to celebrate Bishop Blaise.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 4th Feb 2024, 17:55 GMT

The festival was held at Bradford Industrial Museum to celebrate the patron saint of the wool trade, St Blaise.

The event, which took place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, is woven around a wool market with stalls selling all sorts of products made from wool. Live music filled the room by the Hall Royd Brass Band and the Bradford Voices Choir.

Bishop Blaise also made an appearance to share the story about how thousands of people used to come together to celebrate.

There was also an exhibition and demonstrations from the Bradford Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dryers who gave visitors an opportunity to try working with wool.

The event is part of an attempt over decades to resurrect what was once one of Bradford’s biggest celebrations. The city would hold a huge procession every seven years on February 3 up until 1825.

Here are some of the best photos from the event taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.

A sheep shaped stool at the festival.

1. St Blaise Wool Festival 2024

A sheep shaped stool at the festival. Photo: Simon Hulme

Various stalls sold woollen products.

2. St Blaise Wool Festival 2024

Various stalls sold woollen products. Photo: Simon Hulme

Glyn Watkins the Chairman of the Bradford Woolly Heritage.

3. St Blaise Wool Festival 2024

Glyn Watkins the Chairman of the Bradford Woolly Heritage. Photo: Simon Hulme

Edna Barker weaving a rug on a Peg loom with her works of art in the background.

4. St Blaise Wool Festival 2024

Edna Barker weaving a rug on a Peg loom with her works of art in the background. Photo: Simon Hulme

