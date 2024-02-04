The festival was held at Bradford Industrial Museum to celebrate the patron saint of the wool trade, St Blaise.

The event, which took place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, is woven around a wool market with stalls selling all sorts of products made from wool. Live music filled the room by the Hall Royd Brass Band and the Bradford Voices Choir.

Bishop Blaise also made an appearance to share the story about how thousands of people used to come together to celebrate.

There was also an exhibition and demonstrations from the Bradford Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dryers who gave visitors an opportunity to try working with wool.

The event is part of an attempt over decades to resurrect what was once one of Bradford’s biggest celebrations. The city would hold a huge procession every seven years on February 3 up until 1825.

Here are some of the best photos from the event taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.

