St Patrick’s Day wouldn’t be the same without a pint of Guinness or a glass of whiskey to drink with friends.
The day, which takes place on March 17, is about celebrating all things Irish, so we have listed the best Yorkshire pubs that are hosting events and parties for St Patrick’s Day, according to Google reviews.
The Horse & Trumpet, Leeds
The pub has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 635 reviews.
The address is: 51-53 The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 6LR.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 10am to 11pm
Fridays: 9am to 12am
Saturdays: 9am to 1am
Sundays: 10am to 11pm
Editor’s Draught, Leeds
This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 715 reviews.
The address is: 88 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4LT.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 11.30am to 11pm
Fridays: 11.30am to 12am
Saturdays: 10am to 12am
Sundays: 10am to 11pm
The Old Bank, York
The pub has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 1,325 reviews.
The address is: 6-12 Lendall, York, YO1 8AA.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 9am to 12am
Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 1am
Sundays: 10am to 12am
Charles XII Pub, York
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 739 reviews.
The address is: Main Street, Heslington, York, YO10 5EA.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 11pm
Sundays: 12pm to 10.30pm
Fox Inn, Sheffield
The pub has a rating of four stars on Google with 209 reviews.
The address: 21 Robin Lane, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1BB.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm
Fridays: 12am to 12am
Saturdays: 11am to 12am
Sundays: 12pm to 11pm
The Bloomery, Sheffield
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 358 reviews.
The address is: Nile Street, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2PQ.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 11am to 12am
Sundays: 11am to 9pm
Bower’s Tap, Leeds
The pub has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 938 reviews.
The address: 157-158 Lower Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6LY.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 11.30am to 11pm
Fridays: 11.30am to 1am
Saturdays: 10am to 2am
Sundays: 11.30am to 11pm
The Liquorist, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 829 reviews.
The address is: 5-7 Greek Street, Leeds, LS1 5RW.
Opening hours:
Monday to Wednesday: 12pm to 12am
Thursdays: 12pm to 1am
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 2am
Sundays: 12pm to 12am
Walkabout, Leeds
It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 944 reviews.
The address is: 43 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS1 3HQ.
Opening hours:
Mondays: 12pm to 2am
Tuesdays: 12pm to 12am
Wednesdays: 12pm to 3am
Thursdays: 12pm to 2am
Fridays: 12pm to 3am
Saturdays: 11am to 3am
Sundays: 12pm to 12am
Tank & Paddle, York
This pub has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,103 reviews.
The address is: 1 Bridge Street, York, YO1 6DD.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 10am to 12am
Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 1am
Sundays: 10am to 12am