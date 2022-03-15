St Patrick’s Day wouldn’t be the same without a pint of Guinness or a glass of whiskey to drink with friends.

The day, which takes place on March 17, is about celebrating all things Irish, so we have listed the best Yorkshire pubs that are hosting events and parties for St Patrick’s Day, according to Google reviews.

The Horse & Trumpet, Leeds

The pub has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 635 reviews.

The address is: 51-53 The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 6LR.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10am to 11pm

Fridays: 9am to 12am

Saturdays: 9am to 1am

Sundays: 10am to 11pm

Editor’s Draught, Leeds

This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 715 reviews.

The address is: 88 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4LT.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 11.30am to 11pm

Fridays: 11.30am to 12am

Saturdays: 10am to 12am

Sundays: 10am to 11pm

The Old Bank, York

The pub has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 1,325 reviews.

The address is: 6-12 Lendall, York, YO1 8AA.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 9am to 12am

Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 1am

Sundays: 10am to 12am

Charles XII Pub, York

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 739 reviews.

The address is: Main Street, Heslington, York, YO10 5EA.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 11pm

Sundays: 12pm to 10.30pm

Fox Inn, Sheffield

The pub has a rating of four stars on Google with 209 reviews.

The address: 21 Robin Lane, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1BB.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm

Fridays: 12am to 12am

Saturdays: 11am to 12am

Sundays: 12pm to 11pm

The Bloomery, Sheffield

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 358 reviews.

The address is: Nile Street, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2PQ.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 11am to 12am

Sundays: 11am to 9pm

Bower’s Tap, Leeds

The pub has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 938 reviews.

The address: 157-158 Lower Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6LY.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 11.30am to 11pm

Fridays: 11.30am to 1am

Saturdays: 10am to 2am

Sundays: 11.30am to 11pm

The Liquorist, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 829 reviews.

The address is: 5-7 Greek Street, Leeds, LS1 5RW.

Opening hours:

Monday to Wednesday: 12pm to 12am

Thursdays: 12pm to 1am

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 2am

Sundays: 12pm to 12am

Walkabout, Leeds

It has a rating of 3.9 stars on Google with 944 reviews.

The address is: 43 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS1 3HQ.

Opening hours:

Mondays: 12pm to 2am

Tuesdays: 12pm to 12am

Wednesdays: 12pm to 3am

Thursdays: 12pm to 2am

Fridays: 12pm to 3am

Saturdays: 11am to 3am

Sundays: 12pm to 12am

Tank & Paddle, York

This pub has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,103 reviews.

The address is: 1 Bridge Street, York, YO1 6DD.

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10am to 12am

Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 1am