Stamford Bridge Singers to perform children’s concert at Dunnington church

The concert will take place at St Nicholas Church Dunnington on Sunday, March 20 from 3pm with a service of choral evensong following the event at 5pm.
Accompanied children 16 or under can enjoy the concert free of charge (adults £5, cash only).
The choir performs at a number of concerts, services and charitable events through the year. Its sings all kinds of music including sacred music, popular show tunes, classical works, folk and pop songs.
Visit www.stamfordbridgesingers.co.uk to find out more about the choir.
