The Dungeons to offer free entry to visitors this Yorkshire Day - but there's a catch
As The York Dungeon transports guests back to Roman ruling Britain, guests must learn the lingo – with those who refer to York by its Roman name, Eboracum, rewarded with free entry to the Dungeons.
Knowing that Yorkshire folk can be a little tight with their denarius, the offer is set to stand this Yorkshire Day (August 1st), meaning guests can loosen their toga belts knowing there’s no need to part with their hard-earned gold.
The offer comes as The York Dungeon launches its latest spine-chilling summer show, centred around the Romans in York.
Guests will be transported back to 120 AD, where the Romans have conquered York and named their new fortress Eboracum.
Venturing deep into the catacombs, will daring visitors be able to find their way out? Or will they face the same fate as the Lost Roman Legion?
The soothsayer has been expecting this latest batch of brave souls, but beware, hearing the truth from the soothsayer is not always so… soothing.
Meet the Soothsayer, Oracle, and diviner and uncover the fate of the 9thRoman Legion and be sure not to get lost for all eternity in the catacombs of tunnels below York city.
The Yorkshire Day offer will be available to the first 50 plucky peasants who dare to step into the Roman catacombs this August 1.
Mark Mattinson, General Manager of The York Dungeon, said: “We can’t wait to offer our (un)lucky guests free entry to celebrate the launch of our new show. We know Yorkshire folk can be a little tight with their cash, but this show won’t even cost them an as, the lowest value coin in Roman times!
“Our new show investigates what York under Roman rule was like, delving into the mysteries of Eboracum and taking visitors deep into the catacombs. It’s certainly not one to be missed this summer.”
The York Dungeon is renowned for giving guests an immersive journey through the darker history of the local area, revealing infamous tales and lesser-known horrors to peasants who are brave enough to step into the depths below.
Romans: The Labyrinth of the Lost is running from now until September 1. For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit the website here: https://www.thedungeons.com/york/whats-inside/events/romans/
