The best way to spice up your relationship or dating game is to do something out of the ordinary, something that your partner would never expect.

Experts at jewellers Ingle & Rhode have looked into some of the most unconventional date ideas that are suitable for all couples, whether you are already in a long-term relationship or you have just started dating.

Those who have been in a relationship for some time may be looking for something fun and memorable to do as opposed to going on normal dates. Just like the fun Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore had in Ghost, you too can take your other half to a pottery class.

Going on an activity-based date will give you plenty to talk about. A spokesperson for Ingle & Rhode said: “Going on unconventional dates can be really fun. People probably wouldn’t think of going on a rock climbing date or spending a date in an escape room, but the truth is they can be really fun.

“Going with your partner is a great way to make new memories by trying new things together. There’s only so many dinner and drinks dates you can go on together.

“A lot of the time these unconventional ideas are also really good for first dates too. You might think that you should be doing these with someone you’re closer to but actually they help ease any awkwardness.

“Focussing on an activity gives you lots to talk about and is a great way to open up conversations. And if the date doesn’t go great, at least you’ve spent some time doing something fun rather than just going out for dinner.”

1 - Wine tasting

Trying a variety of different wines can be really fun. Wine tasting experiences often teach us about different wines, the way they are made and what food they are best paired with.

With the ambience of the restaurant you are dining in, wine tasting could make for a very romantic day or evening out with your date.

2 - A cooking class

Whether you are a professional chef or an amateur cook, a cooking class can be a great way to have fun, create long-lasting memories and even test your relationship or date.

The team building aspect of this kind of date can generate some healthy competition between the two of you, which can make the date even more exciting.

3 - A pottery class

Pottery is another fun activity to challenge your partner; you can make something for each other or even something for your own home.

If you are going on a first date and it all goes successfully, at least you will have a keepsake from your date.

4 - Rock climbing

Thrill-seeking couples or dates will enjoy a day of rock climbing. You may not get a lot of time for talking, but rock climbing can be a fun ice breaker if you are going out with someone for the first time.

Why not head for something to eat after you have worked up an appetite to catch up on the activity and chat about what it was like?

5 - Escape room

If you are both puzzlers or both enjoy a challenge, an escape room would make the perfect date.

For those in established relationships, this activity could test your skills, your team working abilities and ultimately test your relationship - but in a fun way.

This idea works even better when you are in a group, so why not include another couple for a fun double date?

The game can be a little frustrating so it is probably best suited for couples who have been together for some time.

6 - A painting class

This is another great activity to get stuck into; you don’t have to be a professional artist to attend a painting class.

Don’t take it too seriously and just have fun with it.

7 - An art gallery

Even if art isn’t your thing, there are a variety of different galleries that would suit many different couples.