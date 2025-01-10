Following an 18 month temporary closure The National Science and Media Museum has reopened of Bradford’s year as City of Culture.

Bradford’s year as UK City of Culture 2025 begins this week on Friday (Jan 10) and events, performances and activities will spread from the city to the towns, villages and green spaces across the district, running from January to December 2025.

A key partner in the festival, the National Science and Media Museum reopened on Wednesday (Jan 8), following the renovation.

To mark its reopening, the museum will host "A Grand Day Out" on Saturday (Jan 11), in collaboration with Aardman, the creators of Wallace & Gromit. The event will include clay model-making workshops and film screenings of the beloved series.

A temporary exhibition celebrating the photography of Bradford-born artist David Hockney will also debut at the museum.

Titled "Pieced Together”, the exhibition highlights Hockney’s innovative use of technology in his art, featuring videos and photo collages, offering a new perspective on an artist primarily known for his paintings.

