The Polar Express 2023 in Yorkshire Dales: How can I ride the festive train at Wensleydale Railway, what are ticket prices and when do trains depart? Everything you need to know about The Polar Express experience
The long awaited Christmas event is expected to attract 60,000 visitors and passengers are encouraged to attend in their pyjamas and dressing gowns or dress up for the immersive theatrical experience.
The train will set off from Leeming Bar at Wensleydale Railway where they will be welcomed by the conductor of the train and chefs onboard cooking up a storm.
As you make your way through to your seat, the show will start with some music playing from the Polar Express film starring Tom Hanks.
The Polar Express is also set to visit Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway for the first time ever this year with a predicted 24,000 visitors.
Santa Claus will be making an appearance along with his elves who will provide passengers with a gift of a sleigh bell each. Here is everything you need to know about the event at Wensleydale Railway.
How can I ride The Polar Express at Wensleydale Railway?
The train ride will depart from Leeming Bar station at Wensleydale Railway and the station postcode is: DL7 9AR. There is no parking available at the station, so you will need to use the park and ride service available or be dropped off at the station.
The ride lasts approximately one hour and you will return at Leeming Bar station. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the check-in time shown on their e-ticket at the park and ride as this allows enough time to be transported to the site and allows time to grab a bite to eat.
Passengers can visit the gift shop once the experience is over if they want to; guests usually spend around 15 minutes there before heading back on the shuttle to the car park.
Carriages have seating arranged in fours around a table or in pairs and elves allocate all seats by hand to keep bookings together.
Due to the busyness of the event, if you do not book in multiples of four, it is likely that you will be sharing your experience with another family.
When do trains depart at Wensleydale Railway and what are the ticket prices for The Polar Express?
Below are the dates, times and prices of standard tickets. Prices depend on whether you choose premium tickets or standard.
Friday November 10
Times: 4pm, 5.45pm and 7.30pm
Price: From £31.95 (standard)/from £41.95 (premium)
Saturday, November 11
Times: 10.45am, 12.30pm, 2.15pm, 4.10pm, 5.50pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £33.95 (standard)/from £43.95 (premium)
Sunday, November 12
Times: 10.45am, 12.30pm, 2.15pm, 4.10pm, 5.50pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £33.95 (standard)/from £43.95 (premium)
Friday, November 17
Times: 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 5.45pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £31.95 (standard)/from £41.95 (premium)
Saturday, November 18
Times: 10.45am, 12.30pm, 2.15pm, 4.10pm, 5.50pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £33.95 (standard - sold out)/from £43.95 (premium)
Sunday, November 19
Times: 10.45am, 12.30pm, 2.15pm, 4.10pm, 5.50pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £33.95 (standard - sold out)/from £43.95 (premium)
Friday, November 24
Times: 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 5.45pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £31.95 (standard)/from £41.95 (premium)
Thursday, November 30
Times: 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 5.45pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £31.95 (standard)/from £41.95 (premium)
Friday, December 1
Times: 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 5.45pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £31.95 (standard - sold out)/from £41.95 (premium)
Sunday, December 3
Times: 10.45am, 12.30pm, 2.15pm, 4.10pm, 5.50pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £35.95 (standard - sold out)/from £48.95 (premium)
Thursday, December 7
Times: 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 5.45pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £33.95 (standard - sold out)/from £43.95 (premium)
Friday, December 8
Times: 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 5.45pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £33.95 (standard - sold out)/from £43.95 (premium)
Wednesday, December 13
Times: 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 5.45pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £35.95 (standard - sold out)/from £45.95 (premium)
Thursday, December 14
Times: 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm, 5.45pm and 7.30pm
Prices: From £35.95 (standard - sold out)/£45.95-£48.95 (premium)