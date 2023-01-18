The event will not take place for another 11 months, yet thousands of people are queuing to get tickets to attend The Polar Express Train Ride at Wensleydale.

The highly anticipated event has been advertised on the Polar Express Train Ride website and across social media channels. Thousands of people are already queuing for tickets and the event is expected to welcome 6,000 visitors.

Passengers will have the option to attend the event in their pyjamas and dressing gowns and the immersive theatrical experience will set off from the station at Leeming Bar at Wensleydale Railway. You will be welcomed by the conductor of the train and chefs onboard, as you make your way to your seat, the show will begin, with some music playing in the background from the movie Polar Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place at Christmas 2023 and there will be an appearance from Santa Claus, who will provide children with their gifts and his helper elf will provide the adults with their bell. Assistant features editor at the Yorkshire Post, Laura Reid, is among those who are queuing for tickets.

Most Popular

The Wensleydale Railway. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t been before but I know a couple of people who have and really enjoyed it. I actually saw a post the Polar Express had put out on social media this morning (January 18) being shared into a parent group I’m part of on Facebook so that’s how I knew the tickets were live,” she said.

“My little boy will be almost three at Christmas 2023 and it was so lovely this year seeing him start to get captured by the magic of it all so I think in 11 months time, he will love it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a really nice experience for us as a family I’m sure - if we get tickets. There’s still 2,000 people ahead of me!”