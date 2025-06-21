The ten best ways to enjoy the weather in Yorkshire this weekend

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Jun 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 09:49 BST
With sunshine (finally) on the cards and temperatures set to rise, this weekend is the perfect chance to soak up the best of Yorkshire in the great outdoors.

From coastal escapes to countryside adventures and family-friendly events, here are ten top ways to make the most of the weather across God’s Own County.

Whether you’re after a peaceful picnic spot, a refreshing wild swim, blooming gardens, or a day by the sea, there’s something here for everyone — including some of the region’s finest National Trust estates and seasonal treats like pick-your-own strawberries.

Yorkshire’s natural beauty is second to none, and good weather unlocks some of its most memorable experiences.

From the dramatic cliffs of Whitby to the heather-strewn paths of Ilkley Moor, it’s a weekend to trade in the indoors for sweeping views and fresh air.

With its rolling green hills, waterfalls and scenic walking routes, the Dales are ideal for a sunny day out. Head to Malham Cove or Aysgarth Falls and find a spot to relax with sandwiches and strawberries in hand.

1. Pack a picnic for the Yorkshire Dales

With its rolling green hills, waterfalls and scenic walking routes, the Dales are ideal for a sunny day out. Head to Malham Cove or Aysgarth Falls and find a spot to relax with sandwiches and strawberries in hand. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Whether you’re after a paddle, a fish and chips lunch, or a windswept clifftop walk, Yorkshire’s east coast delivers. Whitby offers historic charm and fossil-hunting, while Filey is perfect for a quieter stretch of sand.

2. Hit the beach in Whitby or Filey

Whether you’re after a paddle, a fish and chips lunch, or a windswept clifftop walk, Yorkshire’s east coast delivers. Whitby offers historic charm and fossil-hunting, while Filey is perfect for a quieter stretch of sand. Photo: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Hire a rowing boat on the River Ouse in York or the Nidd in Knaresborough. Both towns offer beautiful waterside views and plenty of cafés for a post-row ice cream.

3. Take a boat out in York or Knaresborough

Hire a rowing boat on the River Ouse in York or the Nidd in Knaresborough. Both towns offer beautiful waterside views and plenty of cafés for a post-row ice cream. Photo: jpimedia

Photo Sales
Yorkshire Lavender in Terrington near York,

4. Date: 6th August 2019 Picture James Hardisty. Post Picture Post/Country Week... Yorkshire Lavender, Terrington, York, with magnificent view acorss the vale of York, set within a 60-acre hillside farm featuring lavender gardens, specialist plant shop and a sculpture park. Camera Details: Camera, Nikon D5 Lens, Nikon 70-200mm Shutter Speed, 1/250sec Aperture, f/5.0 ISO 50

Yorkshire Lavender in Terrington near York, Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireWhitbyNational Trust
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice