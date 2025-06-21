From coastal escapes to countryside adventures and family-friendly events, here are ten top ways to make the most of the weather across God’s Own County.

Whether you’re after a peaceful picnic spot, a refreshing wild swim, blooming gardens, or a day by the sea, there’s something here for everyone — including some of the region’s finest National Trust estates and seasonal treats like pick-your-own strawberries.

Yorkshire’s natural beauty is second to none, and good weather unlocks some of its most memorable experiences.

From the dramatic cliffs of Whitby to the heather-strewn paths of Ilkley Moor, it’s a weekend to trade in the indoors for sweeping views and fresh air.

1 . Pack a picnic for the Yorkshire Dales With its rolling green hills, waterfalls and scenic walking routes, the Dales are ideal for a sunny day out. Head to Malham Cove or Aysgarth Falls and find a spot to relax with sandwiches and strawberries in hand. Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Hit the beach in Whitby or Filey Whether you’re after a paddle, a fish and chips lunch, or a windswept clifftop walk, Yorkshire’s east coast delivers. Whitby offers historic charm and fossil-hunting, while Filey is perfect for a quieter stretch of sand. Photo: Andrew - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . Take a boat out in York or Knaresborough Hire a rowing boat on the River Ouse in York or the Nidd in Knaresborough. Both towns offer beautiful waterside views and plenty of cafés for a post-row ice cream. Photo: jpimedia Photo Sales