The Three Inch Fools bring Henry VIII to life at Scampston Hall Gardens
This one-of-a-kind performance promises an evening of theatrical magic under the stars. Bring a picnic, chairs and blankets and enjoy this magnificent evening at Scampston.
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday July 20
- Time: From 6pm, performance starts 7pm
- Location: Scampston Hall Gardens, Scampston, North Yorkshire, YO17 8NG
- Tickets: Get your tickets here
About the Performance: The Three Inch Fools are celebrated for their imaginative and playful interpretations, and their production of "The Secret Diary of Henry VIII" is no exception. With their signature blend of music, wit, and inventive staging, The Three Inch Fools will transport the audience back to the Tudor court, delving into the life of the famous King and those (some would say more famous) wives.
About Scampston Hall Gardens: Scampston Hall Gardens provide the perfect setting for this outdoor theatrical event. Nestled in the heart of North Yorkshire, the gardens are renowned for their stunning landscapes, meticulously maintained flower beds, and tranquil lakes. The Hall itself is a Grade II* listed regency country house with a rich history, offering visitors a glimpse into England’s past. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to explore the gardens and enjoy a picnic on the lawns before the performance begins.
Additional Information: Guests are advised to bring their own seating, such as blankets or low-backed chairs, and dress warmly for the evening performance. Audience members are welcome to bring their own picnics to enjoy in the gardens before the show.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of drama in one of North Yorkshire’s most exquisite garden settings!
