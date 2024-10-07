The Ultimate Bubble Show tour hits Dewsbury Town Hall this October

After 58 sold-out performances this year, Ray Bubbles is bringing his soap bubble extravaganza to Dewsbury Town Hall on October 26.

Ray Bubbles, an International Bubbleologist and Guinness World Record Holder, is on a mission to master the art of bubble-making and create the ultimate square bubble! This show promises a whirlwind of excitement and surprises, as Ray uses unique methods to craft stunning bubble sculptures, effects, and magical displays. Prepare to be amazed as Ray creates a volcano bubble, a soap bubble carousel, a bubble ghost, and even a tornado inside a bubble! The timing is perfect, coinciding with World Mental Health Day celebrations this month. The show was inspired by Ray’s work decade long work with SEND schools, adult neurodivergent groups, and science centres across Europe. The performance is suitable for children and adults with additional needs. Join Ray and see if he can make the ultimate square bubble!